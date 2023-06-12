Close
Report: Budda Baker at Cardinals facility ahead of mandatory minicamp

Jun 12, 2023, 8:52 AM | Updated: 1:13 pm

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is back at the team’s facility ahead of the start of mandatory minicamp, general manager Monti Ossenfort confirmed to Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first to report Baker’s appearance in Tempe.

With the team beginning minicamp Tuesday, it’ll mark the first time Baker has been present for offseason programs in 2023 after he was a nonparticipant for the entirety of Arizona’s voluntary organized team activities.

Despite not attending any of the OTAs, the safety told 12Sports’ Cam Cox he would return to the team “when it’s time to be there” while noting the upcoming minicamp and training camp later on this offseason.

Baker back in the building is at the very least a good sign the two sides could be working on a new contract following multiple reports saying the safety asked to be traded this past February unless he received a new contract to make him the highest paid at the position.

His cryptic social media posts didn’t help ease the minds of Cardinals fans, either.

Before expressing his love to fans following the reports of his request, the safety removed “AZ” from his Twitter bio.

He also cited “proper training” on an Instagram story after the Cardinals received poor grades for their weight room from players this offseason in an NFLPA poll.

And then there’s the Michael Jordan meme post.

The two-time First Team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler is looking to secure the second contract extension of his career. In 2020, the star signed a four-year, $59 million extension on his rookie deal. He’s owed over $27 million across the next two seasons.

Baker led Arizona with 111 tackles in 2022 (15 games played) and was one of just three players with multiple interceptions last season.

