ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Ryne Nelson, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. lead Diamondbacks to shutout win over Tigers

Jun 10, 2023, 12:41 PM | Updated: 1:20 pm

Ryne Nelson #19 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a pitch in the bottom of the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 23, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Ryne Nelson pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a 418-foot, three-run home run to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-0 victory over the host Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

The win was Arizona’s fourth in a row and lifted the leaders of the National League West to a 39-25 record.

The Diamondbacks are three games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who play at the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

Nelson scattered four hits, struck out four and walked two before being removed with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Reliever Austin Adams got Zack Short to fly out to center field to end the inning.

