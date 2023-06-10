Ryne Nelson pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a 418-foot, three-run home run to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-0 victory over the host Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

The win was Arizona’s fourth in a row and lifted the leaders of the National League West to a 39-25 record.

The Diamondbacks are three games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who play at the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

Nelson scattered four hits, struck out four and walked two before being removed with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Reliever Austin Adams got Zack Short to fly out to center field to end the inning.

Gurriel’s blast came in the fifth inning and increased Arizona’s lead from 2-0 to 5-0.

Nick Ahmed chipped in a two-run homer in the second inning.

The Diamondbacks will go for the series sweep against the Tigers on Sunday and then will return home for a seven-game homestand against Philadelphia and Cleveland that begins Monday vs. the Phillies.

