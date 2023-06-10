Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Dodgers beat Phillies, keep pace with Diamondbacks in NL West race

Jun 10, 2023, 4:40 PM

Los Angeles Dodgers' Bobby Miller pitches during the first inning of a baseball against the Philade...

Los Angeles Dodgers' Bobby Miller pitches during the first inning of a baseball against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Associated Press 's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rookie Bobby Miller won for the third time in four starts, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Philadelphia 9-0 on Saturday after the ejection of Phillies manager Rob Thomson in an apparent pitch clock flap.

David Peralta homered, doubled and drove in a run for the Dodgers, who won for just the second time in seven games. Mookie Betts added a pair of hits and two RBIs.

Miller (3-0) allowed three hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked three, lowering his ERA to 0.78. The 24-year-old right-hander joined Kenta Maeda in 2016 as the only Dodgers pitchers since at least 1901 to pitch five or more innings and allowed one run or none in his first four appearances.

Andre Jackson finished a six-hitter for his second save.

RELATED STORIES

Defending NL champion Phillies (31-33) had won a season-high six in a row and were looking to get back to .500 for the first time since May 14.

Thomson was ejected in the sixth inning when plate umpire Roberto Ortiz apparently wouldn’t reset the pitch clock after Aaron Nola (5-5) requested a new baseball.

Nola was charged with six runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Los Angeles led 3-0 in the seventh, when broke open the game with six runs off Nola and Jeff Hoffman.

Betts chased Nola with a one-out RBI single. Martinez drove a 95 mph fastball into the left-field seats for his 16th homer.

Nola retired the first eight Dodgers before James Outman’s two-out double in the third. Betts and Freddie Freeman hit RBI singles. Peralta homered with two outs in the fourth.

Arizona Diamondbacks

(Arizona Diamondbacks Twitter photo)...

Wills Rice

D-backs celebrate Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera with check to charity

The Arizona Diamondbacks honored the legendary career of Detroit Tigers 3B Miguel Cabrera on Saturday with a check to his foundation.

20 hours ago

Ryne Nelson #19 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a pitch in the bottom of the first inning agains...

Arizona Sports

Ryne Nelson, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. lead Diamondbacks to shutout win over Tigers

Ryne Nelson pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a 418-foot, three-run home run to lead the Diamondbacks to a 5-0 victory over the host Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

20 hours ago

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates his seventh inning grand slam home run wit...

Kellan Olson

Corbin Carroll’s 1st multi-HR game leads D-backs to beat Tigers

Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll has quickly gone from as advertised in his first full rookie year to a near lock for the All-Star game.

2 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll...

Wills Rice

ESPN staff sees D-backs’ Corbin Carroll running away with NL ROTY title

The D-backs locked up outfielder Corbin Carroll to an eight-year, $111 million contract after just 32 games in MLB, and it's evident why.

2 days ago

General Manager Mike Hazen of the Arizona Diamondbacks watches batting practice during a postseason...

Wills Rice

Hazen: D-backs itching to be aggressive at trade deadline, attack pitching

The D-backs are in a position to attack the trade deadline, something they haven't seen since J.D. Martinez came to the Valley in 2017.

2 days ago

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to the plate during the first inning of...

Associated Press

Dodgers avoid sweep with win over Reds; D-backs remain atop NL West

Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-0 on Thursday afternoon.

3 days ago

Dodgers beat Phillies, keep pace with Diamondbacks in NL West race