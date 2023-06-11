Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks rally late to sweep Detroit, extend lead in NL West

Jun 11, 2023, 12:08 PM

Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks doubles to drive in two runs to take a 6-5 lead ov...

Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks doubles to drive in two runs to take a 6-5 lead over the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning at Comerica Park on June 11, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. The Diamondbacks defeated the Tigers 7-5 (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DETROIT — Christian Walker hit a go-ahead double with two outs in a four-run ninth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Detroit 7-5 on Sunday for a three-game sweep that extended the Tigers’ losing streak to nine games.

Detroit led 5-2 in the eighth before Corbin Carroll doubled, stole third and scored on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s RBI grounder.

Jason Foley (2-2) gave up a one-out single in the ninth to Emmanuel Rivera and walked Ketel Marte.

Arizona had been 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position before Carroll had an RBI single for his third hit. Walker doubled to left on a 1-2 slider that scored Marte, and Carroll came home for a 6-5 lead when left fielder Kerry Carpenter allowed the ball to skip off his glove for an error. Geraldo Perdomo followed with a run-scoring single.

Kevin Ginkel (3-0) pitched two hitless innings.

Andy Ibáñez tripled off Andrew Chafin leading off the bottom of the ninth and Carpenter walked with one out. Scott McGough struck out Javier Báez and retired Nick Maton on a groundout for his second save in five chances.

Detroit is on its longest losing streak since dropping nine from Aug. 11-20, 2020.

With just its second victory in 21 games when trailing after eight innings, Arizona (40-25) has won five straight and 11 of 13, improving to 20-11 on the road. The Diamondbacks began the day with a 2 1/2-game NL West lead for the first time since July 2018.

Arizona starter Zac Gallen allowed five runs, 10 hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. He had been 7-1 in his prior 11 starts.

Maton hit an RBI single in the first, Pavin Smith put Arizona ahead with a two-run homer in the second and Báez tied the score with a sacrifice fly in the third. Detroit opened a 5-2 lead in the fourth on Jake Marisnick’s RBI double and Zach McKinstry’s two-run homer.

WEB GEMS

Detroit centerfielder Jake Marisnick ran down Carroll’s 414-foot drive at the centerfield fence in the fourth. StatCast projected the ball would have been a home run in 19 big league stadiums. … McKinstry made a diving catch in the right-field corner against Walker for the final out of the sixth.

MIGGY MILESTONE

Miguel Cabrera’s fourth-inning single was his 3,111th hit, moving him past Dave Winfield into sole possession of 22nd on the career list. He needs four more to tie Alex Rodriguez.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Tommy Henry (3-1, 4.37) starts Monday night against visiting Philadelphia.

