Houston Texans adding J.J. Watt to Ring of Honor in 2023

Jun 12, 2023

Arizona Cardinals DL J.J. Watt after his final NFL home game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Dec. 25, 2022. (Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)

J.J. Watt left a lasting impression in the desert during his two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

He certainly went out with a bang behind 12.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss, two things the lineman hadn’t done since 2018.

But before he left his mark as a Cardinal, he created a legacy as a Houston Texan.

On Oct. 1, he’ll be honored for it.

The Texans announced Monday their plans to add Watt to their Ring of Honor during Week 4 when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at home.

It’s a fitting matchup for the ceremony as Watt’s brother, T.J. Watt, plays for the Steelers.

Drafted 11th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, J.J. Watt spent a total of 10 seasons in Houston.

He quickly became a cornerstone for not only the defense but for the franchise, tallying 101 sacks, 172 tackles for loss, 282 QB hits, 25 forced fumbles and 61 passes defensed.

For his efforts, he was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times (2012, 2014, 2015) and was a five-time First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

His reach went far beyond the football field, too, taking home the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 2017.

The honor is given out each year to a player who went above and beyond in their charitable and humanitarian work.

Watt has helped out Houston and other communities through the J.J. Watt Foundation, which provides after-school opportunities for children, in addition to aiding those impacted by Hurricane Harvey and other tragedies.

Arizona Cardinals CB Christian Matthew runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals P Nolan Cooney runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Andre Baccellia runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Daniel Arias runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB JuJu Hughes runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Dennis Gardeck runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Rashad Fenton runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Myjai Sanders dances during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals LB Cam Thomas runs through drills during OTAs on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

