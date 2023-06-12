J.J. Watt left a lasting impression in the desert during his two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

He certainly went out with a bang behind 12.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss, two things the lineman hadn’t done since 2018.

But before he left his mark as a Cardinal, he created a legacy as a Houston Texan.

On Oct. 1, he’ll be honored for it.

The Texans announced Monday their plans to add Watt to their Ring of Honor during Week 4 when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at home.

9️⃣9️⃣ is coming home 🤘 pic.twitter.com/DHwWVkWUoi — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 12, 2023

It’s a fitting matchup for the ceremony as Watt’s brother, T.J. Watt, plays for the Steelers.

Drafted 11th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, J.J. Watt spent a total of 10 seasons in Houston.

He quickly became a cornerstone for not only the defense but for the franchise, tallying 101 sacks, 172 tackles for loss, 282 QB hits, 25 forced fumbles and 61 passes defensed.

For his efforts, he was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times (2012, 2014, 2015) and was a five-time First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

His reach went far beyond the football field, too, taking home the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 2017.

The honor is given out each year to a player who went above and beyond in their charitable and humanitarian work.

Watt has helped out Houston and other communities through the J.J. Watt Foundation, which provides after-school opportunities for children, in addition to aiding those impacted by Hurricane Harvey and other tragedies.

