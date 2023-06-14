Corbin Carroll loses track of outs, allows run to score picking up hat

It is not going to be a full rookie season with many lowlights for Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll. But Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies included a mental mistake that cost the D-backs a run.

With Arizona trailing 5-0 in the third inning, D-backs right-hander Zach Davies faced Phillies first baseman Kody Clemens. Runners were on the corners with one out and Clemens hit a high fly ball to shallow left field.

Carroll’s hat fell off his head behind him when he made the routine catch, and after he briefly looked forward, he turned back around to pick it up. It was not nearly deep enough to score Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto from third base but credit to the catcher for keeping his eyes on Carroll and having the wherewithal to break for home.

By the time Carroll was facing the action again, Realmuto had nearly scored and Carroll realized the blooper he had committed.

LOL OH NO, Corbin Carroll pic.twitter.com/HigNOaprjj — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 14, 2023

The box score ruled it a sacrifice fly and only had the D-backs down for one error but it was not a good defensive night for a group that has had strong execution just about all year.

Third baseman Emmanuel Rivera skied a throw to first base in the opening inning on a fairly basic play, taking it out of play so the runner on second that went to third got an extra base to score. That was the error.

That third inning started with a single for Bryce Harper, and that was because center fielder Jake McCarthy got a bad read on a shallow fly ball. He slid to attempt catching a ball that bounced off his glove after he initially was backpedaling off the contact, making his pursuit more difficult.

The Phillies were also able to go 4-for-4 on stolen bases off D-backs catcher Carson Kelly through the first three innings.

Davies struggled, walking three and allowing six hits for four earned runs.

Follow @AZSports