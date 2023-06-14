Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Corbin Carroll loses track of outs, allows run to score picking up hat

Jun 13, 2023, 8:01 PM | Updated: 8:06 pm

Outfielder Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks catches a fly-ball out against the Colorad...

Outfielder Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks catches a fly-ball out against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on June 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


It is not going to be a full rookie season with many lowlights for Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll. But Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies included a mental mistake that cost the D-backs a run.

With Arizona trailing 5-0 in the third inning, D-backs right-hander Zach Davies faced Phillies first baseman Kody Clemens. Runners were on the corners with one out and Clemens hit a high fly ball to shallow left field.

Carroll’s hat fell off his head behind him when he made the routine catch, and after he briefly looked forward, he turned back around to pick it up. It was not nearly deep enough to score Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto from third base but credit to the catcher for keeping his eyes on Carroll and having the wherewithal to break for home.

By the time Carroll was facing the action again, Realmuto had nearly scored and Carroll realized the blooper he had committed.

RELATED STORIES

The box score ruled it a sacrifice fly and only had the D-backs down for one error but it was not a good defensive night for a group that has had strong execution just about all year.

Third baseman Emmanuel Rivera skied a throw to first base in the opening inning on a fairly basic play, taking it out of play so the runner on second that went to third got an extra base to score. That was the error.

That third inning started with a single for Bryce Harper, and that was because center fielder Jake McCarthy got a bad read on a shallow fly ball. He slid to attempt catching a ball that bounced off his glove after he initially was backpedaling off the contact, making his pursuit more difficult.

The Phillies were also able to go 4-for-4 on stolen bases off D-backs catcher Carson Kelly through the first three innings.

Davies struggled, walking three and allowing six hits for four earned runs.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Torey Lovullo...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Torey Lovullo avoids suspension following ejection, expects fine

Arizona Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo said he was not suspended for Tuesday's game against the Phillies after getting ejected on Monday.

20 hours ago

Miguel Castro #50 of the Arizona Diamondbacks (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...

Tom Kuebel

D-backs reliever Miguel Castro’s parents watch him play for 1st time in MLB

Many feel good stories have risen from the success of the D-backs to start the season and for closer Miguel Castro, one was made on Monday.

20 hours ago

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks stands on third base after hitting an RBI triple agai...

Kellan Olson

Lovullo’s ejection sparks D-backs to 8 straight runs, win vs. Phillies

If for some logic-defying reason you had not bought into the Arizona Diamondbacks, game No. 66 was the latest attempt to earn that belief.

20 hours ago

Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks yells at JT Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia ...

Wills Rice

D-backs’ Torey Lovullo prepares for suspension after benches clear vs. Phillies

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said he is preparing for a suspension on Tuesday after he was tossed from the 9-8 win over the Phillies.

20 hours ago

Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on from the bench against the Philadelp...

Wills Rice

Benches clear in Phillies-D-backs after Corbin Carroll hit-by-pitch

Corbin Carroll was hit by a pitch that saw the benches clear between the D-backs and Phillies on Monday at Chase Field.

2 days ago

Carson Kelly #18 of the Arizona Diamondbacks prepares for a game against the Philadelphia Phillies ...

Kellan Olson

Carson Kelly returns with D-backs initially going ’50-50′ at catcher

It has been quite the sequence of events for Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly in the last six months.

2 days ago

Corbin Carroll loses track of outs, allows run to score picking up hat