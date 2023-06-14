The Arizona Cardinals announced that they released offensive tackle Julién Davenport and safety Josh Thomas as mandatory minicamp entered its last day of action Wednesday.

Davenport has 60 games of NFL experience with 32 starts in his career.

The tackle played for the Houston Texans (2017-18), Miami Dolphins (2019-20) and Indianapolis Colts (2020-21) before landing with Arizona last season.

Davenport was added to the practice squad in mid-November and signed a futures contract in January but did not make an appearance for the Cardinals.

He is a casualty of the numbers with Arizona having quality depth at offensive tackle with veterans D.J. Humphries and Kelvin Beachum, backup Josh Jones and rookie Paris Johnson Jr. potential options blocking on the edges.

Thomas appeared in Weeks 17 and 18 for Arizona last year, making four tackles in the season finale.

He previously played in two games with the Buffalo Bills in 2020 when he recorded one tackle. He appeared in the “Hail Murray” game in Glendale as a member of Buffalo.

