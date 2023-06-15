The Arizona Cardinals will debut the new era under general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon with training camp opening to the public on Thursday, July 27.

Tickets will be free but are required for entry. They become available to season-ticket holders Monday at 10 a.m. MST through their account management system at www.azcardinals.com/am.

Other fans can secure up to four free tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday at www.azcardinals.com/ camptix.

The Cardinals’ annual Red & White Practice will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Here’s a schedule for the open practices.

Arizona Cardinals 2023 training camp schedule

Thursday, July 27 (1:15-2:30 p.m.)

Friday, July 28 (1:45-3:15 p.m.)

Saturday, July 29 (1:15-2:45 p.m.) — Back Together Weekend

Monday, July 31 (1:45-3:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 1 (1:15-2:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 2 (1:45-3:15 p.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 3 (1:15-2:45 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 5 (1:15-3:15 p.m.) — Red & White Practice

Monday, Aug. 7 (1:45-3:15 p.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 8 (1:15-2:45 p.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 9 (1:45-3:15 p.m.)

Details for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals training camp schedule regarding the Red & White Practice and Back Together Weekend will be announced at a later time.

Follow @AZSports