The Arizona Cardinals released wide receiver Javon Wims, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

The move comes as the team wraps its mandatory minicamp this week.

Wims appeared in one game as a Cardinal last season, seeing five offensive snaps (7%).

He was signed to a futures deal this past January and was with the team throughout organized team activities and minicamp.

Wims entered the league as a seventh-round pick out of Georgia for the Chicago Bears in 2018.

He spent three seasons in Chicago (33 games played), recording 28 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns.

The wide receiver was eventually waived by the Bears in 2021. He went on to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad that same year before 2022 stints with the Cleveland Browns and Cardinals.

Entering the offseason, Wims was among the tallest Cardinals wide receivers on the roster at 6-foot-2.

That’s no longer the case, though, with newcomers Daniel Arias (6-foot-3), Michael Wilson (6-foot-2), Brandon Smith (6-foot-2), Zach Pascal (6-foot-2), Brian Cobbs (6-foot-1) all standing taller than 6 feet.

They join returners Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Andre Baccellia and Greg Dortch in the wide receivers room.

Brown is expected to lead the new-look group as the team’s projected No. 1 option following the release of DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. Moore, Pascal, Wilson and Dortch also figure to see extended time on the field in 2023.

