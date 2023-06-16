Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Report: Clippers, Suns didn’t delve into Ty Lue trade talks

Jun 16, 2023, 11:33 AM

Ty Lue Suns Clippers Game 5...

Head Coach Tyronn Lue of the LA Clippers gestures in game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on April 25, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Frank Vogel is in as Phoenix Suns head coach, but a darkhorse candidate for the position vacated when the team fired Monty Williams never gained traction as a viable hire. That would be Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, who Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reports is unlikely to reach an extension with his current team.

The Suns reportedly had an interest in pursuing Lue as head coach before landing on Vogel, but as it was assumed then, it was a longshot. Lue has one year left on his contract before a team option for the 2024-25 season, according to Haynes.

RELATED STORIES

Haynes reported Friday that the Clippers and Suns never made contact about the possibility of making a trade to send Lue to a Pacific Division rival. If Phoenix had made contact, it’s expected that Los Angeles would have “requested premium draft capital,” which the Suns don’t have available.

That’s because the trade for Kevin Durant cost the Suns four first-round picks (2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029) and an additional pick swap in 2028.

In recent history, the rarity of coaches being traded in the NBA have required a first-round pick or multiple second-round selections heading the other way.

While Lue is regarded as one of the best coaches in the NBA, Clippers stars Paul George’s and Kawhi Leonard’s health have never aligned to help them go deep in the playoffs during his three-year tenure.

Los Angeles lost in the 2021 Western Conference Finals to the Suns and missed the postseason the next year before losing to Phoenix again this past year in the first round. George didn’t play that series and Leonard was injured during it.

Lue has a 261-186 record (.584) for his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Clippers. He won a title in 2016 with Cleveland and lost two NBA Finals the next two seasons.

Phoenix Suns

Lakers F LeBron James and Suns G Chris Paul...

Arizona Sports

Lakers reportedly would have interest in Chris Paul if Suns release PG

The Lakers have "strong interest" in signing Chris Paul if the Phoenix Suns release him, Los Angeles team sources told Jovan Buha.

15 hours ago

Ja Morant...

Associated Press

Grizzlies PG Ja Morant suspended 25 games for displaying gun

Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended for his second known incident of displaying what appeared to be a firearm on social media.

15 hours ago

Suns president of basketball ops and GM James Jones...

Kevin Zimmerman

Report: Suns have ‘explored’ trading for higher picks in NBA Draft

According to The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, the Suns are doing the early work to see if they are able to trade up in the 2023 NBA Draft.

2 days ago

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul...

Arizona Sports

Chris Paul says he wants to stay in Phoenix as Suns mull his future

Chris Paul told the Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin that he would like to stay with the Phoenix Suns as the team reportedly mulls his future.

2 days ago

Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan, NBA mock drafts, Suns...

Kevin Zimmerman

Emoni Bates a trendy pick for Suns in NBA mock drafts

Emoni Bates has been rehabilitating his image, but would he make sense for a Phoenix Suns team needing ready-to-play bodies?

3 days ago

Head coach Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns watches as his team plays the Denver Nuggets in the f...

Associated Press

Wife’s cancer almost prevented Monty Williams from joining Pistons

Monty Williams was introduced Tuesday as the new coach of the Detroit Pistons, and he discussed his wife’s health in an attempt to help others.

4 days ago

Report: Clippers, Suns didn’t delve into Ty Lue trade talks