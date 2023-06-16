The Los Angeles Lakers have “strong interest” in signing Chris Paul if the Phoenix Suns release the 38-year-old point guard, Lakers team sources told The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

Paul remains with the Suns but can be waived by a June 28 deadline that would cut about $15 million off Phoenix’s salary cap books for the upcoming season.

The point guard is set to make $30.8 million if he is retained past that deadline. He has another $30 million nonguaranteed for 2024-25 left on his contract.

The Lakers face roster questions and more after star LeBron James expressed after the season that he would at least mull retirement.

Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell, who was acquired at the trade deadline in February, is also a free agent. Buha reports Los Angeles would be interested in retaining him and adding Paul, with the latter joining the team on a veteran’s minimum contract.

Paul has struggled with injury problems the past three postseasons but averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists per game last season with Phoenix.

The possibility of adding Paul would seemingly be enticing to James, who has been a close friend with the point guard. The aging but still-impactful future Hall of Famers could share ball-handling duties, potentially alongside Russell.

The allure of joining the Lakers could be appealing to Paul, who originally joined the Suns in 2020 to be closer to his family’s home base in Los Angeles.

Paul said this week that he hoped to remain with the Suns, despite uncertainty around his contract.

