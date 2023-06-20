Free agent relief pitcher Stephen Nogosek signed a minor league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday after he announced on social media Friday that he agreed to join the organization.

The D-backs assigned the 28-year-old to Triple-A Reno, and the Aces activated him on Tuesday.

Nogosek spent the past six years in the New York Mets organization before he was designated for assignment on June 9, cleared waivers and elected free agency.

To the @mets organization, staff, my teammates and the fans; Thank you for the last 6+ years. It’s been a blessing and am forever grateful to the entire organization!

Excited for my next chapter with the @Dbacks. Thankful for the opportunity and ready to get to work! #Dbacks — Stephen Nogosek (@StephenNogosek) June 17, 2023

Nogosek was drafted out of Oregon by the Boston Red Sox in 2016, the final year Mike Hazen was in that front office before landing the general manager job with the D-backs.

The right-hander was traded the following season to New York.

He pitched 25 games for the Mets over the past two seasons to mixed results. He owned a 2.45 ERA in 22 innings last year, but that jumped to 5.61 in 25.2 innings in 2023.

Stephen Nogosek finds the double play ball! pic.twitter.com/oCiBKaUdDa — SNY (@SNYtv) June 9, 2023

Over the last two years, he produced 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a 1.45 WHIP.

Nogosek has leaned on his four-seam fastball (62.8%), sweeper (17%) and cutter (14.5%) this year, according to Statcast.

His fastball averages 94.2 mph.

Nogosek adds bullpen depth to the organization in case of injury or the need of a fresh arm.

Austin Adams, currently in the Arizona bullpen, signed a minor league deal in January was was selected by the D-backs on May 20.

Arizona’s bullpen entering Tuesday ranked No. 17 in ERA at 4.07 and No. 20 in WHIP at 1.33.

