Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs sign ex-Mets reliever Stephen Nogosek, assign him to Triple-A

Jun 20, 2023, 3:52 PM | Updated: 3:56 pm

Stephen Nogosek #85 of the New York Mets throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inni...

Stephen Nogosek #85 of the New York Mets throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium on June 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Free agent relief pitcher Stephen Nogosek signed a minor league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday after he announced on social media Friday that he agreed to join the organization.

The D-backs assigned the 28-year-old to Triple-A Reno, and the Aces activated him on Tuesday.

Nogosek spent the past six years in the New York Mets organization before he was designated for assignment on June 9, cleared waivers and elected free agency.

RELATED STORIES

Nogosek was drafted out of Oregon by the Boston Red Sox in 2016, the final year Mike Hazen was in that front office before landing the general manager job with the D-backs.

The right-hander was traded the following season to New York.

He pitched 25 games for the Mets over the past two seasons to mixed results. He owned a 2.45 ERA in 22 innings last year, but that jumped to 5.61 in 25.2 innings in 2023.

Over the last two years, he produced 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a 1.45 WHIP.

Nogosek has leaned on his four-seam fastball (62.8%), sweeper (17%) and cutter (14.5%) this year, according to Statcast.

His fastball averages 94.2 mph.

Nogosek adds bullpen depth to the organization in case of injury or the need of a fresh arm.

Austin Adams, currently in the Arizona bullpen, signed a minor league deal in January was was selected by the D-backs on May 20.

Arizona’s bullpen entering Tuesday ranked No. 17 in ERA at 4.07 and No. 20 in WHIP at 1.33.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll...

Arizona Sports

D-backs’ Corbin Carroll now 3rd among OFs in MLB All-Star Game votes

Arizona Diamondbacks speedster Corbin Carroll finds himself third in 2023 MLB All-Star votes among outfielders in an update posted Tuesday.

19 hours ago

Alek Thomas Diamondbacks...

Alex Weiner

Alek Thomas goes deep on 1st swing of return in D-backs win vs. Brewers

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas blasted a two-run shot in hos first at-bat after getting recalled to the major leagues.

2 days ago

Alex Call #17 of the Washington Nationals is tagged out at third base by Josh Rojas #10 of the Ariz...

Wills Rice

D-backs recall OF Alek Thomas, option 3B Josh Rojas to Triple-A Reno

The D-backs announced they recalled OF Alek Thomas to the big leagues and optioned 3B Josh Rojas to Triple-A Reno as a corresponding move.

2 days ago

Zach Davies Diamondbacks...

Alex Weiner

What went wrong for Zach Davies, D-backs in Father’s Day loss to Guardians

Diamondbacks RHP Zach Davies failed to escape the fourth inning as the Guardians piled on in a 12-3 victory at Chase Field on Father's Day.

3 days ago

Third base umpire Brian O'Nora #7 talks with manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks ...

Alex Weiner

Chase Field light issues delay D-backs game on Father’s Day

Chase Field experienced lighting issues that delayed Sunday's game between the Diamondbacks and Guardians 15 minutes during the first inning. 

3 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen...

Arizona Sports

Zac Gallen’s snake-skin belt leads to bounce back start for Cy Young candidate

D-backs ace Zac Gallen is recognizable from the glasses he wears on the mound, but it was a different accessory that stood out Friday.

3 days ago

D-backs sign ex-Mets reliever Stephen Nogosek, assign him to Triple-A