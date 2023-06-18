Arizona Cardinals’ WRs group not favored by PFF rankings

The Arizona Cardinals will have a differently built wide receivers corps in 2023, led by speedsters Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch.

DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green are gone, and notable newcomers include former Philadelphia Eagle Zach Pascal and rookie Michael Wilson from Stanford.

Pro Football Focus ranked the unit No. 28 in the league, criticizing the size of the arsenal — Brown, Moore and Dortch are all shorter than 5-foot-10 and are 180 pounds or lighter.

The Cardinals have it tough right now — they are without Kyler Murray due to injury, and now they are without DeAndre Hopkins. The top of their depth chart features Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch, making up one of the smaller receiver rooms (if not the smallest) in the league. It’s hard to really boast this group, but if you do, it will be on the basis of dynamic after-the-catch ability.

PFF placed the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans beneath Arizona. Not coincidentally, Hopkins met with the Patriots and Titans after his release from the Cardinals.

Brown projects as the X receiver who can move inside. The second-year Cardinal picked up 709 receiving yards in 12 games last season, second on the team behind Hopkins. He played primarily out wide last year, with 519 snaps outside versus 250 in the slot.

Moore and Dortch played most of their snaps in the slot, although Moore has more NFL experience on the outside.

The third-year target out of Purdue only played eight games last season, while Dortch broke out in 16 games with 52 receptions.

All three can fly and give new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing options for different looks out of the backfield or in motion.

Wilson has been a standout this offseason as someone who can mix in everywhere and brings some size at 6-foot-2.

PFF ranked the Cincinnati Bengals as the top receiver group in the league, followed by the Eagles and the Miami Dolphins.

