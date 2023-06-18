The Arizona Diamondbacks have had one of their best starts in franchise history with a 42-28 record and a three-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

One player who has been in Arizona for not only the 93-win season in 2017 that led to a Wild Card win, but also three consecutive years under 80 wins, is second baseman Ketel Marte. Nick Ahmed, Christian Walker and Marte are the only three players that have been with the team since 2017.

Marte and starter Taijuan Walker came to Arizona in a trade with the Mariners in 2016, sending infielder Jean Segura, outfielder Mitch Haniger and pitcher Zac Curtis to Seattle.

The do-it-all infielder has slashed .283/.351/.477 in seven seasons in the Valley and said he feels pride in being a cornerstone in Arizona as well as being a leader for a young team.

“It is time to win here. This is the team we have been looking for, looking to build,” Marte told reporters postgame on Friday translated from Spanish.

“It is time to win and with me as one of the veteran players here, I have been trying to help out these younger guys and help them win.”

He made one All-Star game in 2019 and finished fourth in MVP voting that same season.

Marte was ranked as the seventh second baseman in the National League in the first return of All-Star game ballots in 2023.

Despite not being recognized as one of the best players in baseball in the national spotlight, Marte said he prefers it that way and really only cares about winning.

“I do not worry about that. I do not like to talk too much. What I am most thankful for is that I am healthy, and that is what is most important,” Marte said.

“I have been healthy the entire year. That has been the key here. That is the kind of player I am and the player that categorizes me. That is what is most important.”

In 57 games played this season Marte has had a resurgence from last year, slashing .287/.351/.402 with 10 home runs, 30 RBIs and has an OPS+ of 131.

Marte will bat second as the D-backs take on Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at 7:10 p.m.