ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

ASU football lands DL commit, LB transfer from Tennessee

Jun 19, 2023, 8:30 AM

Branson Robinson #22 of the Georgia Bulldogs loses the ball during a tackle by Juwan Mitchell #10 o...

Branson Robinson #22 of the Georgia Bulldogs loses the ball during a tackle by Juwan Mitchell #10 of the Tennessee Volunteers during a game between Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Arizona State football got a commitment from defensive lineman Ramar Williams and reportedly landed Tennessee transfer linebacker Juwan Mitchell.

Mitchell’s transfer was first reported by SunDevilSource.com.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham has been attacking local recruiting as Williams is a product of Eastmark High School in Mesa.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder totaled 67 tackles and four sacks en route to a state championship last season.

He received an offer from Dillingham and Co. after a recent big man competition and did not hesitate to jump at it.

Williams will be going into his senior season in high school and has only played 22 games over two years.

Mitchell will come into Tempe as a sixth-year graduate transfer after redshirting in 2021.

He started in community college before playing for Texas from 2019-20. He was Texas’ leading tackler in 2020 with 62 total tackles, 4.5 for loss, and one fumble recovery.

He stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 235 pounds, totaling 21 games between Texas and Tennessee.

Mitchell projects to see immediate playing time as the team lost linebackers Merlin Robertson, Kyle Soelle and Connor Soelle this offseason.

