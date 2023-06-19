Close
ASU hoops reportedly finalizing deal to play TCU in March Madness rematch

Jun 19, 2023, 9:28 AM

Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils looks on as his team takes on the TCU Horne...

Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils looks on as his team takes on the TCU Horned Frogs during the first round of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Ball Arena on March 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils are reportedly finalizing a deal to play TCU at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Dec. 12 in a March Madness rematch, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

The game is a rematch of the Round of 64 from last season that saw the Horned Frogs take down the Sun Devils, 72-70, on a last-second effort to end ASU’s season.

TCU was eventually defeated by Gonzaga in the Round of 32.

The Sun Devils team will look much different heading into next season as the team will be without leading scorer Desmond Cambridge, his brother and stretch wing Devan Cambridge, big man Warren Washington, guard Austin Nunez, guard DJ Horne and center Enoch Boakye in addition to Luther Muhammad and Duke Brennan.

That is eight players who all were significant contributors to a successful Bobby Hurley-led team in 2023.

But when one door closes another one opens as ASU has six new transfers coming in on top of guard Frankie Collins returning to Tempe after withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft.

TCU ranks No. 32 in the “Rothstein 45” of best teams while the Sun Devils are unranked due to the aforementioned question marks.

The rest of the nonconference schedule has yet to be released for the 2023-34 season.

Arizona State Basketball

