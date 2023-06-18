Close
PHOENIX SUNS

NBA world shocked as Suns form league’s newest super team with Beal

Jun 18, 2023, 4:14 PM | Updated: 8:01 pm

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Fans of the Phoenix Suns, fans of the National Basketball Association and fans of chaos had quite the Father’s Day on Sunday.

Bradley Beal was traded to the Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and multiple second-round picks, and players and fans alike blew up on social media regarding the news.

Former Sun Jae Crowder was intrigued by the move, quote tweeting Portland Trailblazers center Jusuf Nurkic’s tweet saying that this was very similar to the Brooklyn Nets super team

Crowder is a free agent this offseason that has been a potential target for the Suns as they look to add depth at the veteran’s minimum.

Although, this is unlikely as Crowder exited from the team after Phoenix gave his starting role to Cam Johnson in the offseason, soiling the relationship with the Suns.

Although the rest of the roster is a big question mark for the Suns moving forward as they will be handcuffed due to $151 million owed to their big three, it did not stop Phoenix fans from basking in what is now their most star-studded lineup in history.

On the other hand, some around the league are not as thrilled about the move.

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart was questioning the amount Phoenix had to give up, while others are wondering why the Suns just depleted more of their depth.

