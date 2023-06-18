Fans of the Phoenix Suns, fans of the National Basketball Association and fans of chaos had quite the Father’s Day on Sunday.

Bradley Beal was traded to the Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and multiple second-round picks, and players and fans alike blew up on social media regarding the news.

Former Sun Jae Crowder was intrigued by the move, quote tweeting Portland Trailblazers center Jusuf Nurkic’s tweet saying that this was very similar to the Brooklyn Nets super team

AW ITS GETTIN SPICY I SEE😳 https://t.co/NBMAd3XDmx — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) June 18, 2023

Crowder is a free agent this offseason that has been a potential target for the Suns as they look to add depth at the veteran’s minimum.

Although, this is unlikely as Crowder exited from the team after Phoenix gave his starting role to Cam Johnson in the offseason, soiling the relationship with the Suns.

Although the rest of the roster is a big question mark for the Suns moving forward as they will be handcuffed due to $151 million owed to their big three, it did not stop Phoenix fans from basking in what is now their most star-studded lineup in history.

Other teams that I have spoken too are just floored that the Suns got Beal for salary dump – one said it was Insane what the Wizards just did. They can't understand why Washington did not do what Brooklyn did with KD and just wait it out for a better deal. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 18, 2023

Other teams don't have this guy pic.twitter.com/yGbe8xIbfs — The Foot Clan 👣 (@3lCadete) June 18, 2023

Washington got fleeced lol — Captain Peep (@parker_ballew17) June 18, 2023

Bradley Beal’s agent being the father of the Suns CEO – this feels like something the Lannisters would do. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 18, 2023

On the other hand, some around the league are not as thrilled about the move.

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart was questioning the amount Phoenix had to give up, while others are wondering why the Suns just depleted more of their depth.

They didn’t get a single 1st rd pick?? — Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 18, 2023

The Suns bench after trading for Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/AmEm3SyEC9 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 18, 2023

SUNS NEED TO BE INVESTIGATED — dhesi (Locked in 🥷🏽) (@dhesi_trades) June 18, 2023

The Suns depth after trading for Beal https://t.co/oCdPQaq8e8 pic.twitter.com/TVZvTuhST5 — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) June 17, 2023