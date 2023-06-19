Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs recall OF Alek Thomas, option 3B Josh Rojas to Triple-A Reno

Jun 19, 2023, 1:03 PM

Alex Call #17 of the Washington Nationals is tagged out at third base by Josh Rojas #10 of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning at Chase Field on May 07, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Nationals won 9-8. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Monday they recalled OF Alek Thomas to the big leagues and optioned 3B Josh Rojas to Triple-A Reno as a corresponding move.

Rojas has struggled mightily as of late, even going as far as responding to tweets saying he misses his old form from earlier in the season.

The third baseman has just eight hits over his last 42 at-bats in 15 games, resulting in a .190/.271/.214 slash line with just five RBIs. He’s slashing .235/.301/.306 with zero home runs and 26 RBIs on the year largely due to a red hot start to the season.

Additionally over the same last 15 games, third baseman Emmanuel Rivera has hit over .300 with five RBIs. Evan Longoria has also added eight homers and 19 RBIs as a reserve third baseman in 36 games played.

Thomas has been one of the most polarizing names in the D-backs organization outside of Corbin Carroll and Zac Gallen.

The speedy center fielder has flashed early in his career, being named a finalist for a Gold Glove as a rookie and showing flashes offensively in 152 games in the bigs.

Thomas was sent down in mid May due to his inability to handle left-handed pitching as a left-handed batter.

Since being sent to Reno, Thomas has absolutely lit up the stat sheet with a .348/.409/.518 slash line including three homers and 31 RBIs in 26 games.

Manager Torey Lovullo doubled down on his confidence in the 23-year-old who has still yet to complete a full season in MLB.

“I still believe the best version of the Arizona Diamondbacks involves Alek Thomas at center field,” Lovullo told reporters on Friday.

