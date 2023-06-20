Arizona Diamondbacks speedster Corbin Carroll found himself third in 2023 MLB All-Star votes among outfielders in an update posted Tuesday.

After coming in at fifth with 232,565 Phase 1 votes last week, Carroll has surged up the rankings and now sits with 673,880.

His ascension included surpassing teammate and fellow outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who ranked fourth with 672,779 votes.

Entering play Tuesday, Carroll paces the team in hits (76), home runs (16), total bases (149), stolen bases (19), slugging (.596) and OPS (.982). He also continues to be a spark plug defensively for the NL West-leading Diamondbacks squad.

Gurriel, meanwhile, looks to be getting back to form after going hitless across a five-game stretch that spanned from June 11-16. In his past three games played, the outfielder is averaging .308 with an .896 OPS. He’s recorded four hits, three RBIs and a run scored.

Only the Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. (2.2 million) and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts (1.4 million) have tallied more votes among NL outfielders than Carroll and Gurriel in Phase 1, which ends at 9 a.m. MST on June 22.

Acuna currently paces the National League as its top vote-getter. If that trend continues through the cutoff on Thursday, he’ll secure an automatic starting nod.

Then it’s onto Phase 2 from June 26-29, where fans will vote on starters out of the remaining finalists.

And with Acuna likely taking home the top honor, only four NL outfielders would advance onto Phase 2 to determine the remaining two starting spots at the position. If the player with the most votes was not an outfielder, six would move onto the next round vying for three spots.

Voting is bit different this next round, with only one vote allowed per day. In Phase 1, fans could vote up to five times per 24-hour window. You can find the 2023 All-Star Ballot online.

Carroll and Gurriel aren’t the only D-backs residing in the top-10 of their position, either.

Catcher Gabriel Moreno sits sixth at 203,603 votes, second baseman Ketel Marte is sixth with 218,916, recently sent down third baseman Josh Rojas is ninth with 86,436, shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is eighth at 265,521 and Evan Longoria rounds out the top spots for designated hitters at 10th with 126,208.

Follow @AZSports