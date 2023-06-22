Close
PHOENIX MERCURY

Shorthanded Mercury drop 4th straight vs. Aces

Jun 21, 2023, 5:25 PM

Diana Taurasi #3 and Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury look on from the bench during the first half against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on June 18, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

PHOENIX — Jackie Young made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 23 points, A’ja Wilson secured her seventh double-double of the season and the Las Vegas Aces cruised past the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 99-79 on Wednesday.

Phoenix was without Brittney Griner (hip) and Diana Taurasi (hamstring) for the third straight game.

Las Vegas scored 32 points in the first quarter and led 57-40 at halftime after going 8 of 15 from 3-point range. Young had 16 points in the half and Wilson added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Las Vegas extended it to 87-60 with 0.2 seconds left in the third quarter on Candace Parker’s layup, off a nice assist from Chelsea Gray. It moved Parker into eighth in WNBA history for made field goals, passing Cappie Pondexter (2,446).

Las Vegas led by as many as 29 points.

Wilson finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds for Las Vegas (11-1), which won its fourth consecutive game. Kelsey Plum had 21 points and six assists and Gray added 11 points and eight assists. The Aces had 29 assists on 36 made field goals.

Sug Sutton scored a career-high 21 points for Phoenix (2-9), which lost its fourth straight game. Sophie Cunningham added 14 points, Moriah Jefferson scored 12 and Megan Gustafson had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

