NBA Draft trade tracker: Chris Paul to Warriors kicks off day

The 2023 NBA Draft may contain the biggest no-brainer in recent memory — Victor Wembanyana will be the No. 1 pick — but draft day always involves NBA veterans too as trades come fast and furious on draft day.

While it was a foregone conclusion that former Phoenix Suns point guard was being rerouted by the Washington Wizards, his destination on Thursday was a shock, the Golden State Warriors. Paul, a part of the Suns’ Bradley Beal trade from the weekend prior, now joins a backcourt with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

There are plenty of possibilities heading into one of the most active days on the NBA calendar. A handful of trades will occur for draft positioning alone and there will be some players on the move in those deals as well.

Will Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson or others on the current trade rumor mill be actually dealt tonight? How about the Phoenix Suns’ Deandre Ayton? Will any other squads take a big swing for big-name players, draft capital or a veteran?

We’ll have a rundown of every trade as they happen:

June 22

CP3 joins Warriors, Curry

Golden State Warriors acquire:

G Chris Paul

Washington Wizards acquire:

G Jordan Poole

2030 first-round pick (top-20 protected)

2027 second-round pick

Lakers improve second-round position

Los Angeles Lakers acquire:

2023 second-round pick (No. 40)

Indiana Pacers acquire:

2023 second-round pick (No. 47)

Cash

June 21

Celtics add Porzingis, Smart to Memphis in 3-team trade

Boston Celtics acquire:

F/C Kristaps Porzingis

2023 first-round pick (No. 25)

2024 first-round pick (via Golden State; top-four protected)

Washington Wizards acquire:

G Tyus Jones

F Danilo Gallinari

C Mike Muscala

2023 second-round pick (No. 35)

Memphis Grizzlies acquire:

G Marcus Smart

Nuggets add a first-round pick

Denver Nuggets acquire:

2023 first-round pick (No. 29)

2023 second-round pick (No. 32)

Indiana Pacers acquire:

2023 second-round pick (No. 40)

2024 first-round pick

