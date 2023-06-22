Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

NBA Draft trade tracker: Chris Paul to Warriors kicks off day

Jun 22, 2023, 2:33 PM

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns at C...

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center on March 13, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The 2023 NBA Draft may contain the biggest no-brainer in recent memory — Victor Wembanyana will be the No. 1 pick — but draft day always involves NBA veterans too as trades come fast and furious on draft day.

While it was a foregone conclusion that former Phoenix Suns point guard was being rerouted by the Washington Wizards, his destination on Thursday was a shock, the Golden State Warriors. Paul, a part of the Suns’ Bradley Beal trade from the weekend prior, now joins a backcourt with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

There are plenty of possibilities heading into one of the most active days on the NBA calendar. A handful of trades will occur for draft positioning alone and there will be some players on the move in those deals as well.

RELATED STORIES

Will Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson or others on the current trade rumor mill be actually dealt tonight? How about the Phoenix Suns’ Deandre Ayton? Will any other squads take a big swing for big-name players, draft capital or a veteran?

We’ll have a rundown of every trade as they happen:

June 22

CP3 joins Warriors, Curry

Golden State Warriors acquire:
G Chris Paul

Washington Wizards acquire:
G Jordan Poole
2030 first-round pick (top-20 protected)
2027 second-round pick

Lakers improve second-round position

Los Angeles Lakers acquire:
2023 second-round pick (No. 40)

Indiana Pacers acquire:
2023 second-round pick (No. 47)
Cash

June 21

Celtics add Porzingis, Smart to Memphis in 3-team trade

Boston Celtics acquire:
F/C Kristaps Porzingis
2023 first-round pick (No. 25)
2024 first-round pick (via Golden State; top-four protected)

Washington Wizards acquire:
G Tyus Jones
F Danilo Gallinari
C Mike Muscala
2023 second-round pick (No. 35)

Memphis Grizzlies acquire:
G Marcus Smart

Nuggets add a first-round pick

Denver Nuggets acquire:
2023 first-round pick (No. 29)
2023 second-round pick (No. 32)

Indiana Pacers acquire:
2023 second-round pick (No. 40)
2024 first-round pick

Phoenix Suns

(AP Photo/Matt York)...

Danny Shapiro

Chris Paul trade to Warriors for Jordan Poole an option for Suns before Bradley Beal deal

The Phoenix Suns had the option of trading Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for Jordan Poole before ultimately landing Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards, according to Gambo.

15 hours ago

Bradley Beal trade, Washington Wizards...

Arizona Sports

Draft pick details of the Suns-Wizards Bradley Beal trade emerge

The Phoenix Suns will send six second-rounders and a series of pick swaps to the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal.

15 hours ago

Suns PG Chris Paul and Nuggets G Bruce Brown...

Arizona Sports

Chris Paul traded to Warriors: Wizards redirect former Suns PG, per reports

The Washington Wizards have traded former Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for Jordan Poole and draft picks.

15 hours ago

Miami wing Jordan Miller...

Kevin Zimmerman

Miami’s Jordan Miller, centers drafted by Suns in last round of NBA mocks

The last 2023 NBA mock drafts in before Thursday have the Phoenix Suns looking at Miami Hurricanes wing Jordan Miller and a few centers.

15 hours ago

James Jones, Phoenix Suns GM...

Arizona Sports

What time, channel is 2023 NBA Draft on? How to watch and listen

What time, what channel and how to watch the 2023 NBA Draft. Plus, full pick order and coverage plans on Arizona Sports.

15 hours ago

Kristaps Porzingis...

Associated Press

Wizards send Kristaps Porzingis to Celtics, Marcus Smart traded to Grizzlies

The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade center Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics, and Marcus Smart heads to the Memphis Grizzlies.

15 hours ago

NBA Draft trade tracker: Chris Paul to Warriors kicks off day