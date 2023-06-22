Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Speed test: D-backs’ Corbin Carroll scores from first on grounder up the middle

Jun 22, 2023, 11:54 AM | Updated: 2:50 pm

Corbin Carroll...

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on May 21, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Can a groundball hit up the middle and into the outfield score a run from first base?

If the player on first base is Corbin Carroll, the answer is yes.

He did it in the first inning Thursday morning in Washington D.C. as the Diamondbacks were taking on the Nationals to makeup the matchup they were forced to skip earlier this month due to wildfire smoke.

Surprisingly, there was no smoke from Carroll’s cleats, but he did score the first run of the game.

Social media followers were highly impressed and some acknowledged Carroll looks a little like a pop-culture hero.

So far in 2023, Carroll has scored 57 runs, good for fourth in all of baseball.

Listen Live to the Diamondbacks online or on ESPN 620 AM.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a three-run home run in the seventh inning against ...

Associated Press

Marte 3-run homer leads Diamondbacks over Nationals

Ketel Marte hit a three-run homer over Washington's bullpen in right field, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a win Thursday.

15 hours ago

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez looks on in the dugout before a baseball game against th...

Associated Press

Nationals manager Dave Martinez ejected, performs old-school tirade vs. D-backs

Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected in Thursday’s game against the D-backs, then kicked dirt near the plate and crouched in response.

15 hours ago

Bally Sports Arizona, Diamondbacks...

Arizona Sports

Bally Sports operator asks out of Diamondbacks TV contract

Diamond Sports, the owner of Bally Sports Arizona, filed in court a request to reject the television contract of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

15 hours ago

Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers...

Associated Press

Zac Gallen cruises as Diamondbacks win, take series from Brewers

Zac Gallen pitched seven strong innings for his ninth win and the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Wednesday.

2 days ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

Trio of Diamondbacks making darkhorse All-Star cases

Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo and Christian Walker deserve a mention as the 2023 MLB All-Star voting tightens up for the homestretch.

2 days ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

Late miscues doom D-backs in loss to Brewers

The Arizona Diamondbacks led Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers from the top of the first until a tumultuous bottom of the seventh. 

3 days ago

Speed test: D-backs’ Corbin Carroll scores from first on grounder up the middle