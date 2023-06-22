Can a groundball hit up the middle and into the outfield score a run from first base?

If the player on first base is Corbin Carroll, the answer is yes.

He did it in the first inning Thursday morning in Washington D.C. as the Diamondbacks were taking on the Nationals to makeup the matchup they were forced to skip earlier this month due to wildfire smoke.

Surprisingly, there was no smoke from Carroll’s cleats, but he did score the first run of the game.

C- Walk singled. Corbin had the zoomies. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Y3bPzhGMFa — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 22, 2023

Social media followers were highly impressed and some acknowledged Carroll looks a little like a pop-culture hero.

@dbacks Corbin Carroll scoring from first on a single to cf #ARIvsWSH pic.twitter.com/nYhFOZ2NUG — Teenah (@TeenahTine) June 22, 2023

So far in 2023, Carroll has scored 57 runs, good for fourth in all of baseball.

