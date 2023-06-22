WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected in the fifth inning of Thursday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, then kicked dirt near the plate and crouched in response to being tossed by crew chief Doug Eddings.

Martinez was irked when shortstop CJ Abrams took a called third strike ending the fourth on a pitch that replays showed was low, then was angered when Eddings called a ball on Arizona’s Carson Kelly in the fifth.

This starts with incredible hot mics and continues with Davey Martinez laying flat on the dirt pic.twitter.com/ND9z7WJMUW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 22, 2023

Eddings appeared to respond to shouting from the Nationals’ dugout, prompting Martinez to come out and argue. Martinez then left to go back to the dugout.

“Get it right!” Martinez said on the way back, adding a profanity.

“All right, you’re done,” Eddings replied as Martinez stormed back toward the plate.

Martinez, who was ejected for the first time this season, then kicked dirt away from the plate and got down on the ground to illustrate his view of Eddings’ strike zone.

Washington entered the day with 13 losses in its previous 16 games.

