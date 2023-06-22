Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Nationals manager Dave Martinez ejected, performs old-school tirade vs. D-backs

Jun 22, 2023, 1:42 PM | Updated: 2:50 pm

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez looks on in the dugout before a baseball game against th...

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez looks on in the dugout before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

(AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected in the fifth inning of Thursday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, then kicked dirt near the plate and crouched in response to being tossed by crew chief Doug Eddings.

Martinez was irked when shortstop CJ Abrams took a called third strike ending the fourth on a pitch that replays showed was low, then was angered when Eddings called a ball on Arizona’s Carson Kelly in the fifth.

Eddings appeared to respond to shouting from the Nationals’ dugout, prompting Martinez to come out and argue. Martinez then left to go back to the dugout.

“Get it right!” Martinez said on the way back, adding a profanity.

“All right, you’re done,” Eddings replied as Martinez stormed back toward the plate.

Martinez, who was ejected for the first time this season, then kicked dirt away from the plate and got down on the ground to illustrate his view of Eddings’ strike zone.

Washington entered the day with 13 losses in its previous 16 games.

Dave Martinez was ejected in the fifth inning of Thursday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, then kicked dirt near the plate and crouched in response to being tossed by crew chief Doug Eddings.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a three-run home run in the seventh inning against ...

Associated Press

Marte 3-run homer leads Diamondbacks over Nationals

Ketel Marte hit a three-run homer over Washington's bullpen in right field, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a win Thursday.

15 hours ago

Corbin Carroll...

Arizona Sports

Speed test: D-backs’ Corbin Carroll scores from first on grounder up the middle

In the first inning Thursday morning in Washington D.C. Corbin Carrol scored on a lazy grounder up the middle.

15 hours ago

Bally Sports Arizona, Diamondbacks...

Arizona Sports

Bally Sports operator asks out of Diamondbacks TV contract

Diamond Sports, the owner of Bally Sports Arizona, filed in court a request to reject the television contract of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

15 hours ago

Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers...

Associated Press

Zac Gallen cruises as Diamondbacks win, take series from Brewers

Zac Gallen pitched seven strong innings for his ninth win and the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Wednesday.

2 days ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

Trio of Diamondbacks making darkhorse All-Star cases

Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo and Christian Walker deserve a mention as the 2023 MLB All-Star voting tightens up for the homestretch.

2 days ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

Late miscues doom D-backs in loss to Brewers

The Arizona Diamondbacks led Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers from the top of the first until a tumultuous bottom of the seventh. 

3 days ago

Nationals manager Dave Martinez ejected, performs old-school tirade vs. D-backs