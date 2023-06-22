Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Marte 3-run homer leads Diamondbacks over Nationals

Jun 22, 2023, 2:17 PM | Updated: 3:04 pm

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a three-run home run in the seventh inning against ...

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on June 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON — Ketel Marte hit a three-run homer over Washington’s bullpen in right field, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-3 win Thursday after Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected for complaining about umpire Doug Eddings’ strike zone.

Martinez was irked when shortstop CJ Abrams struck out looking to end the fourth on a pitch that replays showed was low, only for a similar pitch to be called a ball on Arizona’s Carson Kelly in the fifth. Martinez argued with Eddings and was thrown out on his way back to the dugout, prompting Martinez to kick dirt and crouch behind the plate to illustrate his displeasure with Eddings’ strike zone.

Tommy Henry (4-1) earned his first victory since May 31 for the NL West-leading Diamondbacks, who have won five of seven and moved 16 games over .500 at 46-30. For the makeup of a game postponed June 8 because of poor air quality caused by Canadian wild fires, Arizona returned to Washington on what was scheduled as an off day between series at Milwaukee and San Francisco.

Last-place Washington completed a 1-6 homestand and has lost 14 of 17. The Nationals made a pair of error and allowed four unearned runs.

RELATED STORIES

Henry gave up one run in 6 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and one walk, allowing Lane Thomas’ third-inning homer. A day after getting a six-out save against the Brewers, Scott McGough got two outs for his fifth save in eight chances.

Jake Irvin (1-4) allowed two runs — one earned — and five hits in six innings, his longest outing since working 6 1/3 innings at San Francisco on May 8. The right-hander is winless in seven starts.

Corbin Carroll scored from first when center fielder Derek Hill bobbled Christian Walker’s single for an error.

Emmanuel Rivera hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth after Carroll singled, stole second and advanced when second baseman Luis García misjudged Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s pop fly into shallow center and allowed the ball to fall for a single.

Alek Thomas reached on García’s throwing error that contributed to a four-run seventh. Geraldo Perdomo walked with two outs and Marte hit his 12th homer, a drive off Jordan Weems.

Riley Adams hit a two-run homer off Joe Mantiply in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (shoulder inflammation) will undergo an MRI this weekend. Both Edwards and OF Victor Robles (back spasms) will report to Florida to rehabilitate injuries that landed them in them injured list Wednesday. … DH Joey Meneses, in a 5-for-30 slump since June 13, had a day off.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zach Davies (1-3, 7.11 ERA) starts Friday.

Nationals: Washington begins a three-city trip at San Diego on Friday. LHP Patrick Corbin (4-8, 4.89) is 7-10 with a 4.46 ERA in 23 appearances against the Padres.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez looks on in the dugout before a baseball game against th...

Associated Press

Nationals manager Dave Martinez ejected, performs old-school tirade vs. D-backs

Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected in Thursday’s game against the D-backs, then kicked dirt near the plate and crouched in response.

15 hours ago

Corbin Carroll...

Arizona Sports

Speed test: D-backs’ Corbin Carroll scores from first on grounder up the middle

In the first inning Thursday morning in Washington D.C. Corbin Carrol scored on a lazy grounder up the middle.

15 hours ago

Bally Sports Arizona, Diamondbacks...

Arizona Sports

Bally Sports operator asks out of Diamondbacks TV contract

Diamond Sports, the owner of Bally Sports Arizona, filed in court a request to reject the television contract of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

15 hours ago

Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers...

Associated Press

Zac Gallen cruises as Diamondbacks win, take series from Brewers

Zac Gallen pitched seven strong innings for his ninth win and the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Wednesday.

2 days ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

Trio of Diamondbacks making darkhorse All-Star cases

Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo and Christian Walker deserve a mention as the 2023 MLB All-Star voting tightens up for the homestretch.

2 days ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

Late miscues doom D-backs in loss to Brewers

The Arizona Diamondbacks led Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers from the top of the first until a tumultuous bottom of the seventh. 

3 days ago

Marte 3-run homer leads Diamondbacks over Nationals