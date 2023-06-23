Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals need a center, writes ESPN’s Field Yates

Jun 23, 2023, 4:31 PM

Hjalte Froholdt...

Hjalte Froholdt #72 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Most teams know what their training camp rosters will look like minus a few tweaks at this point in the offseason.

Some dominoes remain, including WR DeAndre Hopkins and RB Dalvin Cook, but this is generally the NFL calendar’s quietest time.

ESPN’s Field Yates took the opportunity to break down a final roster move he recommends for each team, and he honed in on the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive line.

Yates had several options to choose from, but he focused on the Cardinals adding someone to compete with Hjalte Froholdt at center.

Froholdt joined the Cardinals this offseason on a two-year deal. He played along the Cleveland Browns offensive line last year, spending 353 snaps at center and 230 at right guard.

He only has 31 career games under his belt, though, despite entering the league in 2019.

It would appear the front-runner for the starting gig at center is Hjalte Froholdt, a journeyman who started six games for the Browns last season. His familiarity with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing (hired from Cleveland) helps, but this still feels like a potential upgrade spot. (Rookie Jon Gaines II could become the long-term starter in time, as well.) While the timeline for Kyler Murray’s return is uncertain, having a reliable rock in the middle of the offensive line can be a big boost for pre-snap communication and post-snap execution.

RELATED STORIES

Gaines was a fourth-round pick from UCLA who played guard, tackle and center in college.

The Cardinals pieced together their center spot last year with veteran Rodney Hudson only playing in four games.

Hudson retired after his 12th campaign, leaving the Cardinals with a need entering the offseason.

Training camp at State Farm Stadium begins Thursday, July 27.

Arizona Cardinals

James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the ball against Eddie Jackson #4 of the Chicago...

Wills Rice

PFF: Cardinals land No. 31 in running back unit rankings

PFF's ranks Arizona as the No. 31 RB room in the NFL due to James Conner's limited big-play ability and the inexperience behind him.

5 days ago

Zaven Collins works on pass-rushing...

Tom Kuebel

Arizona Cardinals coaches have their hands full shaping defensive line

One of the biggest challenges that face Arizona Cardinals coaches Johnathan Gannon and Nick Rallis will be molding the defensive line.

6 days ago

Cardinals Rondale Moore...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals’ WRs group not favored by PFF rankings

The Arizona Cardinals will have a more youthful wide receivers corps in 2023, led by Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch.

7 days ago

Zaven Collins...

Tyler Drake

Accountability tops biggest takeaways from Arizona Cardinals minicamp

Takeaways from GM Monti Ossenfort's and head coach Jonathan Gannon's first training camp leading the Arizona Cardinals.

8 days ago

Antonio Hamilton...

Tyler Drake

Antonio Hamilton’s underdog mentality unchanged entering Year 8

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton has had to grind harder than most to get to where he is today.

9 days ago

Javon Wims...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals release wide receiver Javon Wims

The Arizona Cardinals released veteran wide receiver Javon Wims, the team announced on Thursday afternoon.

9 days ago

Arizona Cardinals need a center, writes ESPN’s Field Yates