Arizona Cardinals need a center, writes ESPN’s Field Yates

Most teams know what their training camp rosters will look like minus a few tweaks at this point in the offseason.

Some dominoes remain, including WR DeAndre Hopkins and RB Dalvin Cook, but this is generally the NFL calendar’s quietest time.

ESPN’s Field Yates took the opportunity to break down a final roster move he recommends for each team, and he honed in on the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive line.

Yates had several options to choose from, but he focused on the Cardinals adding someone to compete with Hjalte Froholdt at center.

Froholdt joined the Cardinals this offseason on a two-year deal. He played along the Cleveland Browns offensive line last year, spending 353 snaps at center and 230 at right guard.

He only has 31 career games under his belt, though, despite entering the league in 2019.

It would appear the front-runner for the starting gig at center is Hjalte Froholdt, a journeyman who started six games for the Browns last season. His familiarity with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing (hired from Cleveland) helps, but this still feels like a potential upgrade spot. (Rookie Jon Gaines II could become the long-term starter in time, as well.) While the timeline for Kyler Murray’s return is uncertain, having a reliable rock in the middle of the offensive line can be a big boost for pre-snap communication and post-snap execution.

Gaines was a fourth-round pick from UCLA who played guard, tackle and center in college.

The Cardinals pieced together their center spot last year with veteran Rodney Hudson only playing in four games.

Hudson retired after his 12th campaign, leaving the Cardinals with a need entering the offseason.

Training camp at State Farm Stadium begins Thursday, July 27.

