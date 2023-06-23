The Phoenix Mercury upgraded stars Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi to probable for Saturday’s road game against the Seattle Storm in a Commissioner’s Cup contest.

The duo has missed the past three games, all double-digit losses as the Mercury have struggled to make up the difference shorthanded.

“We’re hopeful to have some of our players who were unable to play today back, and that will help us a lot to account for a lot of points, a lot of rebounds,” head coach Vanessa Nygaard said after Wednesday’s loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

Griner and Taurasi both last played on June 13 against the Storm at Footprint Center. Griner has been out with a hip injury, while Taurasi dealt with a hamstring issue.

Griner still leads the team in points scored despite the missed time and averaged 20.1 points per game.

Despite not suiting up, she received warm welcomes in the opposing arenas during the Mercury’s road trip to Washington and New York.

A warm welcome back from New York Liberty fans to

Brittney Griner 🧡 pic.twitter.com/QfmLcDgKSc — WNBA (@WNBA) June 18, 2023

Injuries have pushed Phoenix’s other rotation players into more prominent roles, which Nygaard felt could help build confidence throughout the roster.

Sug Sutton dropped 21 points on Wednesday and Sophie Cunningham had a 27-point night Sunday against the Liberty.

“Game-by-game, I think we are getting better even though the result isn’t a win,” Sutton said on Wednesday. “I think that is something we’re talking about in the locker room and staying positive. We had 10 turnovers today, the last two games we had 10 or eight, so we’re getting better and I think once we get our big-time players back we’ll be good, as a team we’ll be better.”

Saturday’s matchup with Seattle starts at 6 p.m.

Follow @AZSports