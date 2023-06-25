Close
Diamondbacks No. 7 prospect Ivan Melendez hits for cycle, eventually

Jun 24, 2023, 6:15 PM

(Twitter Photo/Hillsboro Hops)

Arizona Diamondbacks No. 7 prospect Ivan Melendez — one of the hottest hitters in Minor League Baseball — hit for the cycle on Friday night for the High-A Hillsboro Hops.

The milestone took a bit longer than usual, as a stat correction on Saturday changed Melendez’s double with an error into a triple to complete the cycle. It was his first triple of the season, a one-hopper to the fence in right-center field.

Melendez completed the first cycle at home in Hops history, and it came amid a dominant stretch for the 2022 draft pick. The righty finished the game 4-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Melendez had a 1.052 OPS in May and has improved with a 1.096 OPS in June. He’s homered in three of his last five games and has 14 long balls on the season.

The D-backs took Melendez No. 43 overall out of Texas last year, their third pick after selecting OF Druw Jones No. 2 and RHP Landon Sims No. 34.

The 23-year-old had an up-and-down first taste of pro ball in 2022 but has come alive for the Hops, showing off that 60 grade power by MLB Pipeline.

Diamondbacks No. 7 prospect Ivan Melendez hits for cycle, eventually