Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Phoenix Mercury crushed by turnovers in loss to Seattle Storm

Jun 24, 2023, 8:56 PM | Updated: 9:21 pm

Brittney Griner...

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks to pass against Ezi Magbegor #13 and Mercedes Russell #21 of the Seattle Storm during the first quarter at Climate Pledge Arena on June 24, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 24 points and had a season-high four steals, Ezi Magbegor added 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and the Seattle Storm beat the Phoenix Mercury 97-74 Saturday night.

Phoenix (2-10) got Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi back after each missed the last three games and lost its fifth straight. The Mercury are off to their worst start since opening 2-10 in 2003, when they finished 8-26.

Moriah Jefferson led the Mercury with a season-high 18 points. Michaela Onyenwere added 14 points, Taurasi scored 13 and Griner 11.

The Mercury committed 13 of its 20 turnovers in the first half, while Loyd had 13 points and Magbegor scored 11 on 4-for-4 shooting to give Seattle a 39-34 lead after two quarters.

RELATED STORIES

Griner (hip) and Taurasi (hamstring) rejoined the Mercury after double-digit losses in each game during their absence. Skylar Diggins-Smith (maternity leave), a four-time All-WNBA first-team selection, including each of the last two seasons, has not played this season.

During early warm-ups, a group of fans standing along the rail above the player entrance to the playing floor greeted Griner with, “Hey, BG!” and “Welcome back” when the Mercury took the court. She slapped hands with several of them and said, “Thank you.”

“It feels good being back on the court – I hate missing games, I hate being hurt or down with anything,” Griner said. “I just wish we could have done better.”

On her way back to the locker room about 50 minutes before the game, Griner posed for several photos with fans.

Seattle had 23 assists on 32 made field goals and hit 13 3-pointers.

Sami Whitcomb scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Joyner Holmes had a career-high 12 points for Seattle (4-9).

Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury...

Arizona Sports

Mercury stars Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi to return Saturday vs. Storm

Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi were back in the Mercury's starting lineup on Saturday after they each missed three games.

21 hours ago

Jennie Simms #25 of the Phoenix Mercury knocks the ball away from Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas ...

Wills Rice

Mercury sign G Jennie Simms, waive G Evina Westbrook

The Phoenix Mercury announced Thursday the team has signed guard Jennie Simms and waived guard Evina Westbrook in a corresponding move.

3 days ago

Diana Taurasi #3 and Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury look on from the bench during the f...

Associated Press

Shorthanded Mercury drop 4th straight vs. Aces

Phoenix was without Brittney Griner (hip) and Diana Taurasi (hamstring) for the third straight game, a loss to the Aces.

4 days ago

Forward Sam Thomas #14 of the Phoenix Mercury defends guard Chelsea Gray #12 of the Las Vegas Aces ...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Mercury sign Sam Thomas on injury replacement contract

The Phoenix Mercury have signed forward Sam Thomas on an injury replacement contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

4 days ago

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)...

Associated Press

Brittney Griner receives warm welcome to New York despite injury

Brittney Griner sat on the bench in warmups for the second straight game, sidelined by a hip injury she suffered earlier this week.

7 days ago

Brittney Griner...

Associated Press

WNBA working with Brittney Griner, Mercury on charter flights going forward

Brittney Griner’s travel was back in the spotlight last week when the center was harassed by what the WNBA called a “provocateur.”

8 days ago

Phoenix Mercury crushed by turnovers in loss to Seattle Storm