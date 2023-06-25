Close
Suns strongly leaning toward keeping Deandre Ayton, despite Harris trade buzz

Jun 25, 2023, 9:45 AM | Updated: 10:04 am

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris (12) shoots over Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (26) in the sec...

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris (12) shoots over Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (26) in the second half during Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Offseason NBA trade buzz is as busy as bees, even when it comes to the roster of the over the salary cap Phoenix Suns.

The most recent rumors include 13-year veteran forward Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Yet, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro – and to the dismay of the Deandre Ayton doubters in the fanbase — the only No. 1 pick in Suns’ franchise history will not be shown the door.

National insiders back Gambadoro’s take that the Suns like Ayton with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

In addition, the “potential” trade partners list not only includes the Suns, but five other teams: Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks.

And, according to Pompey, the Suns want the deal done by June 30 in order to ease possible salary cap implications.

But adding Ayton to a squad with Joel Embiid?

“The Sixers have been adamant that they’re not willing to trade him unless it drastically improves their team. They made that clear on draft night and don’t intend to change their stance,” wrote Pompey.

The lack of a fit with the Sixers and that Ayton is the only asset the Suns have left to move are likely why the idea of a three-team deal with the Indiana Pacers – who tried to sign Ayton when he hit unrestricted free agency – is currently hot.

