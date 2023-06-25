Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Ryne Nelson put together the most complete start of his season in a 5-2 victory against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Sunday.

Nelson pushed through six innings for the first time since May 23, as the Giants were shutout after five.

He tossed seven innings — for the first time since his MLB debut last September — with one run on three hits with two walks and six punch outs.

The D-backs led 2-1 through seven, and Ketel Marte blasted a two-run shot — his fourth homer in seven games — in the eighth to give Arizona some room.

KETEL DOES IT AGAIN!!! pic.twitter.com/DF3DwlMJuS — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 25, 2023

Arizona prevented a sweep with the win and increased their lead over the Giants to 2.5 games in the NL West. The D-backs are the last team to be swept in a series this year.

“We definitely knew we needed to take one from them,” Nelson said postgame. “The team just came out and played really well today.”

Nelson faced the Giants’ order three times and was rarely barreled up, as he found success with his changeup. The righty drew 13 swings on the pitch, seven were whiffs and four foul balls, according to Statcast.

The D-backs dropped their first two games this series after starters Zach Davies and Merrill Kelly combined for nine innings and 11 earned runs (13 runs), and Nelson gave much of the bullpen a breather ahead of an off day.

“That’s what I’m trying to do, trying to prove that I can get deep in games,” Nelson said. “I’ve been trying to keep the pitch count down to have that opportunity.”

Despite some continued growing pains, especially at home, Nelson has allowed one or no runs in four of his last eight starts.

Ryne Nelson was nails today. 7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K pic.twitter.com/yg2XPYuOGy — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) June 25, 2023

Andrew Chafin and Scott McGough ran into some trouble in the eighth inning, though. A Chafin walk led to a run, as J.D. Davis singled off McGough with two outs.

With two runners on, catcher Patrick Bailey hit a roller down the third-base line that Evan Longoria dove to stop and prevent a run. Giants OF Blake Sabol rounded second and was tagged out in a base running blunder that ended the inning.

The D-backs tagged another run on with a Geraldo Perdomo RBI single to center, and McGough then finished the job in the ninth while stranding two runners.

Arizona jumped ahead early on a Christian Walker double to deep right-center field off a slider by Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani in the first inning.

Marte scored after he singled off the brick wall in right, a 353-foot shot that would have exited 22 of 30 ballparks, according to Statcast.

“He’s an elite player that’s just growing and learning every day,” Lovullo said of Marte, who has homered in four of the past six games. “We’re seeing the on-base percentage climb because he’s swinging at good pitches. When you’re doing that, you’re going to drive baseballs.”

Walker ended his road trip 11-for-28 (.392) and boasts a 10-game hitting streak.

A 10-game hitting streak for the most underrated player in baseball. Oh, and an early lead. pic.twitter.com/wsHNyCp9rU — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 25, 2023

Arizona added insurance during the second inning after Alek Thomas doubled and Jake McCarthy drove him home with a single.

Thomas picked up three hits on Sunday, as he hit 10-for-25 on his first trip since getting recalled from Triple-A Reno on Monday.

Runs keep coming

The D-backs have not been shut out for 79 straight games, which broke a franchise record. The last time Arizona was held without a run was Oct. 4, its 162st game of the 2022 season.

The streak is the ninth longest in MLB since 1998, and Arizona is the only club without a shutout loss this year.

Up next

The Diamondbacks get a day off on Monday before starting a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

The 54-27 Rays have the best record in baseball.

First pitch Tuesday is set for 6:40 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

