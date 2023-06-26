Close
MLB All-Star Game starter voting reopens for D-backs’ Carroll, Gurriel Jr.

Jun 26, 2023, 7:49 AM

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. #12 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates his two-run home run with Corbin Carroll #7 against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum on May 15, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Phase 2 of voting for MLB All-Star Game starters opened Monday morning, and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielders Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. are battling for spots in the lineup.

Carroll and Gurriel are two of five National League outfielders vying for two openings, as Atlanta Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. clinched an automatic berth with the most fan votes among NL players in the first phase (3,082,600).

Fans can vote once per 24-hour period in Phase 2 until 9 a.m. Thursday when voting closes. Every period resets at 9 a.m. MST.

Vote totals from Phase 1 don’t carry over.

Fans can vote online, at the team website, the MLB app and the MLB Ballpark App.

Carroll finished third among NL outfielders in votes (1,053,815) behind Acuna and Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts (1,904,387). Gurriel was fourth (844,362) while Michael Harris II of Atlanta came in fifth (802,008).

No other Diamondbacks players were finalists for a starting spot in their respective positions.

The D-backs have not had an outfielder start in the All-Star Game since Luis Gonzalez in 2001. Only five position players in franchise history have started in the Midsummer Classic: Paul Goldschmidt (2014, 2015, 2018), Jay Bell (1999), Gonzalez (2001), Ketel Marte (2019) and Matt Williams (1999).

Carroll is gaining national attention in his rookie season, as he has built quite the case to start among the league’s best players.

He was second in the NL with 3.5 wins above replacement (FanGraphs) entering Sunday, only trailing Acuna’s 3.7.

The 22-year-old has climbed to the top of the league in many offensive stats, as he is third in slugging (.568), third in extra-base hits (39), fifth in OPS (.943) and third in stolen bases (23). His 16 home runs lead the D-backs.

His highlight-reel moments help put him in front of more eyes, including when he scored from first on a single up the middle.

“This guy, he deserves it. He’s almost too good to be true,” D-backs president and CEO Derrick Hall told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta last week.

“He’s a freak to watch out there, his speed his athleticism … his ability to hit for average and hit with power. He’s caught everybody’s attention, this guy is a topic every day basically on the MLB Network, on ESPN. It is not a surprise he’s getting votes.”

Carroll appeared on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt last week along with Zac Gallen, who is also making an All-Star starter case this year.

Carroll getting the nod this year would be particularly exciting for the rookie, whose hometown of Seattle is hosting the event.

He recently told MLB Network that he went to Mariners games as a kid, and that it would mean a lot to play in front of friends and family at his first All-Star Game.

Gurriel is also seeking his first All-Star selection. He is in his sixth MLB season and first with Arizona after coming over with catcher Gabriel Moreno in the Daulton Varsho trade this past offseason.

The veteran had one of the hottest months of May in baseball with a 1.130 OPS, eight home runs and a 17-game hitting streak.

Gurriel hit a game-tying home run in the ninth that led to a win against the Nationals on May 6 and ripped a walk-off double to beat the Giants on Mother’s Day.

His June started well before a groin issue led to four missed games. He has been battling to find that rhythm since returning.

The starters will be named at 4 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.

Pitchers and reserves will be determined via the Player Ballot and Commissioner’s Office will be announced on July 2 at 2:30 p.m.

The All-Star Game will be played on July 11 at 5 p.m. from T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

