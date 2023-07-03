Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Reports: Torrey Craig opts for Chicago Bulls on two-year deal

Jul 3, 2023, 11:48 AM | Updated: 3:29 pm

Torrey Craig Phoenix Suns...

Torrey Craig #0 of the Phoenix Suns dunks over Sandro Mamukelashvili #54 of the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Footprint Center on April 04, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Torrey Craig is NOT returning to the Valley. The former Phoenix Suns forward is joining the Chicago Bulls on a two-year deal according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

In 79 games last season (60 starts), the 32-year-old Craig averaged 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 24.7 minutes per contest.

He earned $5.1 million in 2022-23 and is coming off a two-year deal worth $10 million, per Spotrac.

RELATED STORIES

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 12.4 points per game against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA Western Conference playoffs last season but saw a dramatic reduction in points in Round 2 as his minutes dropped from 25.5 per contest versus L.A. to 9.3 against the Denver Nuggets.

Craig, a journeyman forward who began his professional career in Australia’s National Basketball League following his college days at USC Upstate, got his NBA start with Denver in 2017-18.

He first joined the Suns in 2020-21. He returned to the franchise in 2022 via a trade with the Indiana Pacers that saw Jalen Smith and a 2022 second-round pick head to Indiana.

Phoenix Suns

Eric Gordon #10 of the LA Clippers looks on during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExF...

Kellan Olson

Eric Gordon signing cherry on top of Suns’ outstanding free agency

The Phoenix Suns had a phenomenal opening weekend of free agency that was capped by Eric Gordon coming to the Valley.

2 days ago

Eric Gordon...

Arizona Sports

Eric Gordon agrees to join Phoenix Suns, reports says

The Phoenix Suns and veteran guard Eric Gordon agreed to terms on a contract, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Sunday. 

2 days ago

Jock Landale...

Arizona Sports

Jock Landale agrees to join Rockets after season with Phoenix Suns

Former Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale agreed to a four-year contract worth $32 million with the Rockets, according to multiple reports.

3 days ago

Suns president of basketball ops and GM James Jones...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns’ impressive flurry of signings balances out bench

The Phoenix Suns in the first two hours of free agency on Friday filled out nearly the rest of their roster in impressive fashion.

3 days ago

Cam Johnson...

Associated Press

Cam Johnson inks $108 million contract with Brooklyn Nets

Former Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson agreed to stick around in Brooklyn with a four-year, $108 million contract.

4 days ago

Damion Lee, Josh Okogie...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns free agency tracker: Okogie retained, Eric Gordon added

Here are the Phoenix Suns' reported free agent additions as the NBA's negotiating period began Friday afternoon.

2 days ago

Reports: Torrey Craig opts for Chicago Bulls on two-year deal