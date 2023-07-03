Reports: Torrey Craig opts for Chicago Bulls on two-year deal

Torrey Craig is NOT returning to the Valley. The former Phoenix Suns forward is joining the Chicago Bulls on a two-year deal according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

In 79 games last season (60 starts), the 32-year-old Craig averaged 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 24.7 minutes per contest.

Free agent F Torrey Craig has agreed on a two-year contract with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. Deal includes a player option. Craig averaged 7.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 24 minutes for Suns last season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2023

He earned $5.1 million in 2022-23 and is coming off a two-year deal worth $10 million, per Spotrac.

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 12.4 points per game against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA Western Conference playoffs last season but saw a dramatic reduction in points in Round 2 as his minutes dropped from 25.5 per contest versus L.A. to 9.3 against the Denver Nuggets.

Craig, a journeyman forward who began his professional career in Australia’s National Basketball League following his college days at USC Upstate, got his NBA start with Denver in 2017-18.

He first joined the Suns in 2020-21. He returned to the franchise in 2022 via a trade with the Indiana Pacers that saw Jalen Smith and a 2022 second-round pick head to Indiana.

