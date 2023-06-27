Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs prospects Ryan Bliss, Jordan Lawlar named to MLB Futures Game

Jun 26, 2023, 7:45 PM

Jordan Lawlar #11 of the Amarillo Sod Poodles turns a double play during the game against the Sprin...

Jordan Lawlar #11 of the Amarillo Sod Poodles turns a double play during the game against the Springfield Cardinals at HODGETOWN Stadium on June 04, 2023 in Amarillo, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Two Diamondbacks prospects will be representing Arizona in the 2023 MLB All-Star Futures Game in Seattle.

Infielders Jordan Lawlar, Arizona’s No. 1 prospect, and Ryan Bliss, No. 29 prospect, were both selected to this year’s roster for the National League. Lawlar currently ranks as the No. 7 overall prospect in the minors.

Lawlar has been productive lately as a shortstop with the Amarillo Sod Poodles in Double-A this year, slashing .245/.340/.459 in 58 games so far.

He has added 10 home runs, 32 RBIs and 20 stolen bases this year. The shortstop has battled injuries after missing the 2021 season with a shoulder injury and again suffered a fractured scapula in March this year.

Lawlar is currently 20 years old and has been with the Diamondbacks since he was drafted No. 6 overall out of high school in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Bliss also plays shortstop for the Sod Poodles and has had a scorching 2023 season.

In 60 games and 260 plate appearances, Bliss has slashed .350/.966/.581 with 11 home runs, 43 RBIs and 21 stolen bags.

Bliss was Arizona’s No. 42 overall pick in the second round out of Auburn in the 2021 Draft, the team’s next pick after Lawlar.

He had a down year with the Hillsboro Hops in his rookie campaign, hitting .214 with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs in 110 games

