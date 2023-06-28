Close
Coyotes sign forward Ryan McGregor to 1-year contract

Jun 27, 2023, 5:32 PM

Ryan McGregor (Tucson Roadrunners)

The Arizona Coyotes signed forward Ryan McGregor to a one-year, two-way contract on Tuesday, the team announced.

McGregor’s one-year deal is worth $775,000, per PuckPedia.

The 6-foot, 194-pound forward registered 12 goals and six assists for 18 points across 59 regular season games for the AHL Tucson Roadrunners last year.

He set a single-season career high in points scored along with a new personal best in goals scored.

McGregor entered the NHL as a sixth-round pick with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2017 NHL Draft.

After spending a couple seasons with Toronto’s AHL affiliate, McGregor eventually signed on with the Coyotes on a three-year, entry-level contract in 2020.

In 116 career AHL games, McGregor has scored 17 goals and 24 assists for 41 points to go along with 45 penalty minutes.

It’s been a busy week for the Coyotes, who have re-signed the likes of forward Michael Carcone, defenseman Steven Kampfer and goalie Connor Ingram. Arizona also acquired defensemen Sean Durzi from the Los Angeles Kings in addition to placing Zack Kassian and Patrik Nemeth on unconditional waivers.

McGregor’s signing with the Coyotes comes ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft slated to begin on Wednesday. The Coyotes hold the Nos. 6 and 12 picks in the first round in addition to 10 more selections across Rounds 2-6.

