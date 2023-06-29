Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs recall P Brandon Pfaadt, option Martinez to Reno

Jun 29, 2023, 10:28 AM

Brandon Pfaadt throws a pitch...

Starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt #32 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a warm-up pitch during the first inning of the MLB game against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field on May 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled right-handed pitcher Brandon Pfaadt from the Triple-A Reno Aces on Thursday, the team announced.

Additionally, Arizona optioned pitcher Justin Martinez to Reno.

Pfaadt’s return to the rotation was expected after skipper Torey Lovullo on Wednesday said the pitcher would start Arizona’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The young pitcher takes over the rotation spot left behind by Merrill Kelly, who is on the 15-day injured list with a small blood clot in his leg.

Lovullo remains hopeful that Kelly won’t be out of commission for much longer than 15 days, though hasn’t put any kind of timeline on a return to action for the starter.

This season (23.2 innings pitched), Pfaadt is 0-2 with an 8.37 ERA and 1.64 WHIP through five starts.

His last major league appearance before he was optioned to Reno was on May 26. In a 7-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox, Pfaadt allowed five earned runs and eight hits across 3.2 innings of work. He tossed four strikeouts.

Pfaadt made the most of his time with the Aces, stringing together a solid stretch in the minors recently before getting the call back up to the big leagues.

Martinez heads back down to the Aces after spending two games with the D-backs. He did not appear in any of the two matchups.

With Thursday’s moves, the D-backs’ 40-man roster remains at 40.

The D-backs are back in action Thursday afternoon against the Rays. First pitch is slated for 12:40 p.m. Tune to ESPN 620 AM/98.7 HD-2.

