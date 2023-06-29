Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

J.J. Watt signs multi-year deal to be a studio analyst for CBS Sports

Jun 29, 2023, 12:37 PM

Former Cardinals DL J.J. Watt...

J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in the game at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt has signed a multi-year deal with CBS Sports to serve as a studio analyst. The announcement was made Thursday by CBS Sports President David Berson.

Watt’s first appearance will be on “The NFL Today” during Week 1 on Sept. 9. He’ll also be an analyst for NFL shows on CBS Sports Network and online.

“I love the game too much to be away from it entirely. I’m very excited to be joining CBS Sports to contribute across all their NFL shows and platforms, including working alongside and learning from JB, Coach, Boomer, Phil and Nate this fall,” Watt said in a statement.

RELATED STORIES

“Hopefully fans will enjoy the insights and knowledge I’ve gained over my 12 years in the NFL and if we’re lucky, we’ll share a few laughs along the way as well.”

Watt was a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and retired last season after a 12-year career in which he had 114.5 sacks.

He was the 11th overall pick in the 2011 draft by Houston and spent 10 seasons with the Texans before playing the last two years for the Cardinals.

The 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year is the only player in league history to record multiple seasons with at least 20 sacks.

Watt has been busy since retiring. Watt and his wife, former U.S. soccer midfielder Kealia Watt, became investors in the Burnley Football Club in May.

Zaven Collins at minicamp Kei'Trel Clark at minicamp Kyler McMichael at minicamp Cam Thomas at minicamp Myjai Sanders at minicamp Jesse Luketa at minicamp Eric Banks at minicamp Carlos Watkins at minicamp Dante Stills at minicamp L.J. Collier at minicamp Arizona Cardinals rookie CB Kei'Trel Clark looks on during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Members of the Arizona Cardinals prepare for minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports Arizona Cardinals special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Jeff Rodgers talks with a fellow coach during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier and Dante Stills chat during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Carlos Watkins adjusts his helmet during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier runs through drills during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Dante Stills chats with L.J. Collier during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals outside linebackers coach Robert Rodriguez works with Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray looks on during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier runs through drills during minicamp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Cardinals

Realtor.com Photo)...

KTAR.com

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon buys $10 million Paradise Valley home

The new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals' biggest offseason splash is a $10 million Paradise Valley home he purchased last month.

4 days ago

GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 09: Josh Sweat #94 of the Philadelphia Eagles battles with D.J. Humphries #7...

Wills Rice

Cardinals’ offensive line unit ranks 2nd worst in league, per PFF

The Arizona Cardinals' individual position groups have for the most part ranked towards the bottom of the league, according to PFF.

5 days ago

Cornerback Marco Wilson #20 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on S...

Wills Rice

PFF: Cardinals secondary ranks as one of NFL’s worst

Pro Football Focus' believes the Cardinals have the No. 29 ranked secondary entering the season due to inexperience and not enough talent.

6 days ago

Hjalte Froholdt...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals need a center, writes ESPN’s Field Yates

The Arizona Cardinals enter training camp with Hjalte Froholdt as the frontrunner for the starting center position.

7 days ago

James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the ball against Eddie Jackson #4 of the Chicago...

Wills Rice

PFF: Cardinals land No. 31 in running back unit rankings

PFF's ranks Arizona as the No. 31 RB room in the NFL due to James Conner's limited big-play ability and the inexperience behind him.

11 days ago

Zaven Collins works on pass-rushing...

Tom Kuebel

Arizona Cardinals coaches have their hands full shaping defensive line

One of the biggest challenges that face Arizona Cardinals coaches Johnathan Gannon and Nick Rallis will be molding the defensive line.

12 days ago

J.J. Watt signs multi-year deal to be a studio analyst for CBS Sports