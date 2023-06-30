Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Brittney Griner scores 22, helps Mercury snap six-game losing streak

Jun 29, 2023, 9:28 PM

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner walks on the court before the team's WNBA basketball game ag...

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner walks on the court before the team's WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Friday, June 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Associated Press 's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — Brittney Griner scored 22 points, Diana Taurasi had 17 points and six assists, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Indiana Fever 85-63 on Thursday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

It was the first win for interim coach Nikki Blue, who took over after Phoenix fired Vanessa Nygaard on Sunday.

The Mercury only scored 62 points against Dallas on Tuesday in Blue’s debut.

Brianna Turner added a season-high 11 points for Phoenix (3-11).

The Mercury had a season-high 28 assists on 34 made field goals.

RELATED STORIES

Sophie Cunningham (concussion evaluation) and Moriah Jefferson (ankle) did not play in the fourth quarter.

Phoenix led 31-23 after its highest-scoring first quarter of the season, and it was 52-35 at the break behind Griner’s 15 points.

Taurasi made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions late in the third quarter to help the Mercury lead 72-51 entering the fourth.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 15 points for Indiana (5-10), which lost its third straight after back-to-back losses against Las Vegas.

NaLyssa Smith had 10 points and nine rebounds, and rookie Aliyah Boston added six points and nine rebounds.

Phoenix Mercury

BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 18: Phoenix Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard observes shootaround before a WN...

Wills Rice

Mercury GM on firing Vanessa Nygaard: ‘The final straw was that we are 2-10’

"The final straw was that we are 2-10 and that is just not good enough," Mercury GM Jim Pitman told reporters on Monday.

4 days ago

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner smiles during the first half of a WNBA preseason basketball ...

Wills Rice

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner named 2023 WNBA All-Star starter

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner was named as a starter on Sunday for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas.

5 days ago

Phoenix Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard makes a point to official Roy Gulbeyan during the team's WNBA...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Mercury part ways with head coach Vanessa Nygaard

The Mercury announced Sunday morning the team has parted ways with Vanessa Nygaard after a 17-31 record in her time as head coach.

5 days ago

Brittney Griner...

Associated Press

Phoenix Mercury crushed by turnovers in loss to Seattle Storm

The Phoenix Mercury got Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner back from injury, but the dropped Saturday's game to the Seattle Storm.

6 days ago

Phoenix Mercury...

Arizona Sports

Mercury stars Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi to return Saturday vs. Storm

Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi were back in the Mercury's starting lineup on Saturday after they each missed three games.

6 days ago

Jennie Simms #25 of the Phoenix Mercury knocks the ball away from Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas ...

Wills Rice

Mercury sign G Jennie Simms, waive G Evina Westbrook

The Phoenix Mercury announced Thursday the team has signed guard Jennie Simms and waived guard Evina Westbrook in a corresponding move.

8 days ago

Brittney Griner scores 22, helps Mercury snap six-game losing streak