Dominic Fletcher recalled by Diamondbacks, will face brother

Jun 30, 2023, 2:30 PM

Dominic Fletcher...

Arizona Diamondbacks' Dominic Fletcher watches his three-run triple against the San Francisco Giants in the sixth inning during a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks have recalled outfielders Dominic Fletcher and Kyle Lewis, the team announced Friday.

Additionally, Arizona optioned utility man Pavin Smith and pitcher Brandon Pfaadt.

With the moves, the D-backs’ 40-man roster remains full.

With the call up, Fletcher will be with the D-backs when they take on his brother, David Fletcher, and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. The reunion on the diamond comes less than three weeks since their father died.

Through 22 games with the D-backs this season (85 plate appearances), the outfielder averaged .308 with an OPS of .824 to go along with 24 hits, 13 RBIs and five walks to 17 strikeouts.

Fletcher is currently ranked as Arizona’s No. 14 prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

Since going down to the Triple-A Reno Aces in May, Fletcher has recorded 19 hits, seven RBIs, 14 runs scored and eight walks across 13 games played. He struck out 12 times.

Lewis has appeared in six games this season (four starts). He averaged .167 with three hits, two RBIs and a run scored before getting sent down in early April. He also struck out nine times.

Pfaadt heads back to Triple-A Reno following a rough outing on Thursday where he allowed six earned runs on seven hits and two walks to three strikeouts across two innings pitched.

“Obviously, the (start) didn’t pan out the way we thought, but overall, you win or you learn,” the pitcher said postgame. “We learned again today.”

Smith heads down after going 0-for-11 with four strikeouts across his last four games played.

The D-backs are back in action Friday night against the Angels. First pitch is slated for 6:38 p.m. and can be heard over on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

