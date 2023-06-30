Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Oregon’s No. 1 TE prospect Jayden Fortier commits to ASU

Jun 30, 2023, 10:58 AM

Jayden Fortier commits to ASU...

(Twitter Photo/@JaydenFortier)

(Twitter Photo/@JaydenFortier)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Oregon’s No. 1 prospect and tight end Jayden Fortier has committed to Arizona State, he announced on social media Friday.

“After thought and prayer with my family and close friends, I would like to announce my 100% commitment to Arizona State University,” Fortier said in a tweet. “I am grateful to be blessed with the opportunity to join the Sun Devil family.”

RELATED STORIES

Per 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman, the 6-foot-5, 220-pounder received an offer last fall from the old coaching staff led by former head coach Herm Edwards before tight ends coach Jason Mohns and head coach Kenny Dillingham extended another this offseason.

The duo of Mohns and Dillingham showed off their excitement in Fortier’s commitment as the news broke on Friday.

247Sports ranks the three-star athlete out of Tualatin High School as the No. 1 prospect out of the state of Oregon in 2024 and is No. 24 nationally among tight ends.

“The biggest reason I picked Arizona State was the constant reminder that I was wanted,” Fortier told Huffman. “They never let up and they were always talking with me, checking how I am, how my family is.

“It meant a lot going into my decision. The coaching staff is one of a kind and they’re brand new and are going to do big things.”

Arizona State Football

(Rodney Bimage Jr. Twitter photo)...

Wills Rice

Arizona State lands 2024 3-star high school CB commit from Texas

Head coach Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils landed 2024 three-star corner Rodney Bimage Jr. from Texas on Thursday.

9 days ago

ASU football Michael “Butter” Tollefson...

Arizona Sports

ASU football lands 4-star QB recruit Michael Tollefson

Michael Tollefson, a four-star recruit from California, announced his commitment to Arizona State football on Tuesday. 

11 days ago

Jack Jones, New England Patriots CB...

Associated Press

Patriots CB, ASU product Jack Jones pleads not guilty to weapons charges

New England Patriots DB Jack Jones pleaded not guilty to nine counts of weapons violations in connection with his arrest at Logan Airport.

11 days ago

Branson Robinson #22 of the Georgia Bulldogs loses the ball during a tackle by Juwan Mitchell #10 o...

Wills Rice

ASU football lands DL commit, LB transfer from Tennessee

ASU football got a commitment from defensive lineman Ramar Williams and reportedly landed Tennessee transfer linebacker Juwan Mitchell.

12 days ago

Arizona State football...

Arizona Sports

Shaun McDonald, Jason Kipnis among 2023 Sun Devil Hall of Fame class

The Sun Devil Hall of Fame has six new individuals and a team, including football star Shaun McDonald and baseball player Jason Kipnis.

15 days ago

Arizona Wildcats v. Arizona State Sun Devils...

Arizona Sports

Robbins on realignment: ‘(Arizona, ASU) don’t have to do same thing’

University of Arizona president Bobby Robbins' comments come with the Pac-12 conference still without a new media rights deal.

22 days ago

Oregon’s No. 1 TE prospect Jayden Fortier commits to ASU