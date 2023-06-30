Oregon’s No. 1 prospect and tight end Jayden Fortier has committed to Arizona State, he announced on social media Friday.

“After thought and prayer with my family and close friends, I would like to announce my 100% commitment to Arizona State University,” Fortier said in a tweet. “I am grateful to be blessed with the opportunity to join the Sun Devil family.”

Locked in 100%. FORKS UP🔱🔱 pic.twitter.com/6oazSaw86L — jayden fortier (@JaydenFortier) June 30, 2023

Per 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman, the 6-foot-5, 220-pounder received an offer last fall from the old coaching staff led by former head coach Herm Edwards before tight ends coach Jason Mohns and head coach Kenny Dillingham extended another this offseason.

The duo of Mohns and Dillingham showed off their excitement in Fortier’s commitment as the news broke on Friday.

Forks all the way 🆙 🔥🔱🔥🔱🔥 pic.twitter.com/gyfYaKFYZK — Jason Mohns 🔱 🏈 (@CoachMohns) June 30, 2023

247Sports ranks the three-star athlete out of Tualatin High School as the No. 1 prospect out of the state of Oregon in 2024 and is No. 24 nationally among tight ends.

“The biggest reason I picked Arizona State was the constant reminder that I was wanted,” Fortier told Huffman. “They never let up and they were always talking with me, checking how I am, how my family is.

“It meant a lot going into my decision. The coaching staff is one of a kind and they’re brand new and are going to do big things.”

