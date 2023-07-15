Darius Bazley, Brooklyn Nets agree to terms on 1-year contract

The Brooklyn Nets and forward Darius Bazley have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 23-year-old Bazley heads to Brooklyn after appearing in seven games for Phoenix last season. He averaged four points on 48% shooting and 25% from long range to go along with 2.3 rebounds during that span.

Bazley was a midseason acquisition for Phoenix last season via a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for forward Dario Saric and a second-round pick.

The 6-foot-8, 208-pounder was taken 23rd overall pick in 2019 by the Thunder after forgoing college or professional play to train on his own. He held an internship with New Balance during his year off before entering the draft.

He ended up playing 221 games for Oklahoma City where he averaged 9.2 points on 41% shooting and 31% from deep with 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists before heading to Phoenix.

The Suns began the free agency period on Friday with nine players under contract: Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton, Cam Payne, Jordan Goodwin, Ishmail Wainright, Isaiah Todd and Toumani Camara.

Phoenix wasted little time once the free agency window opened, however, agreeing to terms with Eric Gordon, Josh Okogie, Drew Eubanks, Damion Lee, Keita Bates-Diop, Chimezie Metu and Yuta Wantanabe.

The team has since traded Todd to the Memphis Grizzlies.

