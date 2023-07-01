Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs sign RHP Nabil Crismatt to minor league contract

Jul 1, 2023, 1:00 PM

Diamondbacks Nabil Crismatt...

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Nabil Crismatt #74 of the San Diego Padres pitches in the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 09, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks signed RHP Nabil Crismatt to a minor league contract on Friday and assigned him to Triple-A Reno.

Crismatt, 28, most recently played in seven games with the San Diego Padres this year, posting a 9.82 ERA, 2.182 WHIP and 7.37 FIP in 11 innings pitched.

The righty played one season with the St. Louis Cardinals and has spent the last three years with San Diego. In his time with the Padres, he bounced around between the big league team and their Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas squad.

RELATED STORIES

Crismatt had two very successful years from 2021-22. In 2021, He had a 3.76 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 45 appearances. He only improved in 2022, dropping his ERA to 2.94, 1.17 WHIP and allowed 22 runs in 50 games played.

He came into the minors in 2012 and has played in 182 games in the minors as well as 108 in the majors. His experienced arm may add to a D-backs bullpen that is in need of additional arms.

Crismatt started for Team Colombia in the World Baseball Classic this year and helped deliver Colombia its only victory of the tournament, a 5-4 win over Mexico.

He went 4.0 innings, struck out three, walked none and gave up one run. Colombia eventually fell to Team USA in the quarterfinals.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks infield...

Alex Weiner

D-backs have 4 starting pitchers after optioning Pfaadt, so what now?

The D-backs have four starting pitchers in the rotation after Brandon Pfaadt was optioned, plus Torey Lovullo's latest notes on Pavin Smith.

13 hours ago

Tommy Henry...

Alex Weiner

Tommy Henry deals, D-backs survive Shohei Ohtani blast in win vs. Angels

The Diamondbacks behind a gem start by Tommy Henry took down the Los Angeles Angels 6-2 to open a three-game series in Anaheim. 

2 days ago

Dominic and David Fletcher...

Associated Press

Dominic Fletcher’s 1st MLB game vs. brother, David, comes after father’s death

Brothers Dominic and David Fletcher got to play against each other for the first time in a major league game at Angel Stadium on Friday.

2 days ago

Dominic Fletcher...

Tyler Drake

Dominic Fletcher recalled by Diamondbacks, will face brother

The Arizona Diamondbacks have recalled outfielders Dominic Fletcher and Kyle Lewis, the team announced Friday.

2 days ago

The American League and National League jerseys for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game....

Stephen Gugliociello

MLB releases All-Star jerseys, pay homage to Pacific Northwest

The NL will wear a dark navy jersey while the AL will wear a teal uniform.  Both jerseys will feature references to the ocean and forests.

2 days ago

Corbin Carroll...

Tyler Drake

D-backs OF Corbin Carroll’s roller coaster day ends with All-Star nod

Corbin Carroll's afternoon began with a ballgame, included an injury scare and ended with an All-Star Game starting nod.

3 days ago

D-backs sign RHP Nabil Crismatt to minor league contract