The Arizona Diamondbacks signed RHP Nabil Crismatt to a minor league contract on Friday and assigned him to Triple-A Reno.

Crismatt, 28, most recently played in seven games with the San Diego Padres this year, posting a 9.82 ERA, 2.182 WHIP and 7.37 FIP in 11 innings pitched.

The righty played one season with the St. Louis Cardinals and has spent the last three years with San Diego. In his time with the Padres, he bounced around between the big league team and their Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas squad.

Crismatt had two very successful years from 2021-22. In 2021, He had a 3.76 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 45 appearances. He only improved in 2022, dropping his ERA to 2.94, 1.17 WHIP and allowed 22 runs in 50 games played.

He came into the minors in 2012 and has played in 182 games in the minors as well as 108 in the majors. His experienced arm may add to a D-backs bullpen that is in need of additional arms.

Crismatt started for Team Colombia in the World Baseball Classic this year and helped deliver Colombia its only victory of the tournament, a 5-4 win over Mexico.

He went 4.0 innings, struck out three, walked none and gave up one run. Colombia eventually fell to Team USA in the quarterfinals.