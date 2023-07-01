Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Jock Landale agrees to join Rockets after season with Phoenix Suns

Jul 1, 2023, 3:47 PM

Jock Landale #11 of the Phoenix Suns high fives Devin Booker #1 during the second half of NBA game at Footprint Center on November 26, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY


Former Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale agreed to a four-year contract worth $32 million with the Houston Rockets on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Only the first year is guaranteed, though, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Landale is an unrestricted free agent after the Suns reportedly pulled his qualifying offer on Friday.

The Suns in turn added free agent bigs Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu to add depth to the frontcourt on minimum deals.

Landale cashed in after he played 69 games in Phoenix. The Suns traded cash to the Atlanta Hawks for him last offseason, and the big man averaged a career-high 6.6 points on 52.8% shooting to go along with 4.1 rebounds and one assist in 14.2 minutes per contest.

Landale started four games during the regular season, as he split time in the backup role with Bismack Biyombo.

The Suns trusted him to start Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets when Ayton was ruled out to injury.

The 27-year-old scored 13 points with five rebounds in just under 31 minutes. He averaged 6.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in seven playoff contests.

Landale joined a group of free agents reportedly headed to Houston, including former Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet and ex-Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks.

The Suns agreed to terms with six free agents as free agency began on Friday: Eubanks, Metu, Keita Bates-Diop, Josh Okogie and Damion Lee.

