The Phoenix Suns are fulfilling their obligations, but running into potential trouble.

Phoenix is announcing the signing of second-round pick Toumani Camara. The 6-foot-8 forward from Dayton was selected with the 58th pick overall in June’s draft. He averaged 13.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in college.

However, the move puts the Suns in a bit of a conundrum: They now have 16 players under contract, one more than the 15-man limit.

Following the signings of Eric Gordon, Damion Lee, Josh Okogie, Keita Bates-Diop, Ish Wainright, Yuta Watanabe, Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu, the Suns have filled out their roster.

Camara is expected to make his debut in a Suns uniform during the Summer League in Las Vegas, the club announced. Phoenix will open its five-game slate against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Here’s how the current depth chart looks.

PG: Devin Booker, Eric Gordon, Cam Payne

SG: Bradley Beal, Jordan Goodwin, Damion Lee

SF: Josh Okogie, Keita Bates-Diop, Ish Wainright, Toumani Camara

PF: Kevin Durant, Yuta Watanabe, Isaiah Todd

C: Deandre Ayton, Drew Eubanks, Chimezie Metu