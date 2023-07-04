Close
Arizona Coyotes prospects to host street hockey event in Scottsdale

Jul 4, 2023, 11:23 AM

(Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

BY


Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes players will take a brief pause in training during the 2023 Development Camp to mix it up with fans in a round of street hockey.

On Wednesday, Coyotes prospects Dylan Guenther, Logan Cooley, Conor Geekie, Maveric Lamoureux and Josh Doan will be among other camp attendees visiting the Boys & Girls Club Piper Branch in Scottsdale from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for an afternoon of arts, crafts, games and hockey.

The event offers fans a rare opportunity to meet their NHL heroes shoulder to shoulder and learn from the best.

The Coyotes have been in camp at the Ice Den in Scottsdale since Monday and the camp will culminate with the Black & White scrimmage game on Friday.

Goalie Michael Hrabal was the top selection of the 2023 NHL Draft that is attending at the camp.

Hrabal was a second round draft pick from the Omaha Lancers of the USHL.

The Coyotes two first round picks were both chosen from Yaroslavl Jr., a team based in Russia.

Defenseman Dmitri Simashev and winger Daniil But are both under contract for the Russian squad, preventing them from participating in Coyotes team activities this offseason.

