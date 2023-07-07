Close
D-backs’ Corbin Carroll exits game holding shoulder after swing vs. Mets

Jul 6, 2023, 9:15 PM

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks runs out a double during a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on March 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

BY


Arizona Sports

This was certainly a series to forget for the Arizona Diamondbacks and their fans.

In a 9-0 game on Thursday against the New York Mets and Corbin Carroll up to bat, the lefty swung over a breaking pitch and immediately grabbed his right shoulder.

This is the same shoulder he hurt and missed three starts just a week ago as well as the shoulder he had surgery on in 2021.

After missing the pitch, Carroll immediately dropped his bat to the ground, grabbed at the right shoulder and grimaced in pain. After taking a few steps around the batter’s box, the outfielder kept his right arm clutched to his body in clear discomfort.

With assistance of the athletic trainer and manger Torey Lovullo, Carroll walked off the field and exited the ballgame with his eyes wide.

Carroll was slotted to be the first Arizona outfielder to start in the All-Star Game since Luis Gonzalez did in 2001 but that appears to be in jeopardy.

Carroll returned to the dugout in the ninth inning of the game.

Arizona was swept for the first time this season at the hand of the Mets. The D-backs will look to rally with three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates before the All-Star break.

