D-backs call up OF Dominic Canzone, RHP Drey Jameson to IL

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a myriad of roster moves on Friday, selecting Dominic Canzone from Triple-A Reno, optioning OF Dominic Fletcher to Reno and sending Drey Jameson to the 15-day IL with elbow inflammation.

Additionally, the team designated LHP Konnor Pilkington for assignment and recalled RHP Justin Martinez from Reno. Corbin Carroll momentarily avoided an IL stint after his injury scare on Thursday.

Canzone, 25, is Arizona’s 19th ranked prospect, according to MLB.com and and 13th ranked position player. This is his first stint in the majors after he was drafted in the eighth round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Ohio State.

After 71 games in Reno this season, Canzone is slashing .354/.431/.634 with 16 home runs and a astonishing 71 RBIs in the hitter’s park.

“It’s exciting, I want to help this team win,” Canzone told reporters pregame on Friday.

“It is one of those things that happened so suddenly. You’re in shock at first and you kinda just go with it, arrive in Arizona and see the guys.”

Fletcher has been solid with the D-backs with his batting average still sitting at .301, but the outfielder has struggled as of late. In his last 15 games Fletcher is batting .196 with a .268 on base percentage.

Jameson pitched three innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits and a walk in Thursday’s 9-0 loss to the New York Mets.

He was looked at by the trainer, manager Torey Lovullo and pitching coach Brent Strom, but remained in the game.

Justin Martinez is a hard throwing reliever who saw most of his time last season with the High-A Hillsboro Hops. Posting a 1-2 record in 13 outings (27 innings pitched), Martinez sported a 2.67 ERA to go along with a 1.296 WHIP. He also picked up a save.

He was called up recently before being sent down within the same week in late June.