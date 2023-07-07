Close
D-backs SS Geraldo Perdomo named NL All-Star replacement

Jul 7, 2023, 4:38 PM | Updated: 4:39 pm

Geraldo Perdomo (Arizona Sports' Jeremy Schnell photo)...

Geraldo Perdomo (Arizona Sports' Jeremy Schnell photo)

(Arizona Sports' Jeremy Schnell photo)

BY

BY


Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo was named a National League All-Star on Friday as a the replacement for the Chicago Cubs’ Dansby Swanson.

Perdomo joins both Corbin Carroll, Zac Gallen and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. as players to be named to the All-Star team. This is the first time Arizona has produced four All-Stars since the 2017 season when Paul Goldschmidt, Zack Greinke, Jake Lamb and Robbie Ray represented the D-backs.

Perdomo has rode a scorching start to the year to a slash line of .274/.381/.416 with five home runs, 33 RBIs, 36 walks, nine stolen bases (tying a career high) and has an impressive 2.4 WAR (tied with Gallen for 56th best mark in the league) in 72 games this year.

His average was higher than many other National League candidates including Ezequiel Tova, Xander Bogaerts, Francisco Lindor and Trea Turner.

The athletic shortstop heavily improved from last season’s .195 average, .285 on base percentage and the lowest OPS in all of baseball at .547285 (minimum 500 plate appearances).

His stats this year show an impressive strikeout percentage of the 81st percentile, 91st percentile in walks, 97th percentile in whiff rate and 81st percentile in outs above average, according to Baseball Savant.

Last year, Perdomo posted a 20.6% strikeout rate paired with a 10% walk rate. This year, he has improved those numbers to 17% and 13.6%, respectively.

He has struggled in barrel percentage (2nd percentile), average exit velocity (1st percentile), hard hit percentage (1st percentile) and expected slugging (1st percentile) but has been a consistent bat that leads the team in on base percentage (16 points higher than Carroll).

