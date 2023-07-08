Trio of Detroit Tigers no-hit Toronto Blue Jays

DETROIT (AP) — Three Detroit Tigers pitchers combined to no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

It was the first combined no-hitter in Tigers history and ninth overall.

Matt Manning (3-1) pitched 6 2/3 innings and Jason Foley got four straight outs.

Tigers closer Alex Lange came in for the ninth and struck out Bo Bichette on three pitches. Brandon Belt lined out to center field, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded out to third on an 0-2 pitch.

The Tigers celebrated at the mound with Manning and Foley joining the crowd.

Manning was replaced after walking Cavan Biggio with two outs in the seventh. He walked three batters and hit one while striking out five. He threw 91 pitches.

Foley retired Whit Merrifield before pitching a perfect eighth.

Kevin Gausman (7-5) allowed two runs in the first inning.

Riley Greene singled in his first at-bat since May 30 and scored on Spencer Torkelson’s one-out double in the first.

Kerry Carpenter followed with an RBI triple to make it 2-0, but Javier Báez hit into an inning-ending double play.

Carpenter made a spectacular catch to start the fourth inning, sliding in foul territory to catch Guerrero Jr’s pop fly down the right-field line.

Báez made a big play in the sixth, racing into left field to catch Bichette’s fly ball with left fielder Zach McKinstry shifted to left-center field.

Tigers No-Hitters

July 8, 2023, Matt Manning (6 2/3), Jason Foley (1 1/3), Alex Lange (9), vs. Toronto, 2-0

May 18, 2021, Spencer Turnbull, at Seattle, 5-0

May 7, 2011, Justin Verlander at Toronto, 9-0

June 12, 2007, Justin Verlander vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 4-0

April 7, 1984, Jack Morris at Chicago, 4-0

July 20, 1958, Jim Bunning at Boston, 3-0

Aug. 25, 1952, Virgil Trucks at New York, 1-0

May 15 1952, Virgil Trucks vs. Washington, 1-0

July 4, 1912, George Mullin vs. St. Louis, 7-0

Combined No-Hitters

Matt Manning (6 2/3), Jason Foley (1 1/3), Alex Lange (9), Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays, July 8, 2023, 2-0.

Cristian Javier, Hector Neris (8), Ryan Pressly (9), Houston Astros at New York Yankees, June 25, 2022, 3-0.

Tylor Megill, Drew Smith (6), Joely Rodriguez (7), Seth Lugo (8), Edwin Diaz (9), New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies, April 22, 2022, 3-0.

Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader (9), Milwaukee at Cleveland, Sept 11, 2021, 3-0.

Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera (7), Andrew Chafin (8), Craig Kimbrel, , Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodger, June 24 2021, 4-0.

Aaron Sanchez, Harris (7), Biagini (8), Devenski (9), Houston vs. Seattle , August 3, 2019, 9-0.

Taylor Cole (2 innings), Felix Pena (7), LA Angels vs. Seattle, July 12, 2019, 13-0.

Walker Buehler (6 innings), Tony Cingrani (1), Yimi Garcia (1), Adam Liberatore (1), LA Dodgers vs. San Diego in Monterrey, Mexico, May 4, 2018, 4-0.

Cole Hamels (6 innings), Jake Diekman (1), Ken Giles (1), Jonathan Papelbon (1), Philadelphia at Atlanta, Sept. 1, 2014, 7-0.

Kevin Millwood (6), Charlie Furbush (2/3), Stephen Pryor (1/3), Lucas Luetge (1/3), Brandon League (2/3), Tom Wilhelmsen (1), Seattle vs. L.A. Dodgers, June 8, 2012, 1-0.

Roy Oswalt (1), Pete Munro (2 2/3), Kirk Saarloos (1 1/3), Brad Lidge (2) and Octavio Dotel (1), Billy Wagner (1), Houston at N.Y. Yankees, June 11, 2003, 8-0.

Francisco Cordova (9) and Ricardo Rincon (1), Pittsburgh vs. Houston, July 12, 1997, 3-0, 10 innings.

Kent Mercker (6), Mark Wohlers (2) and Alejandro Pena (1), Atlanta vs. San Diego, Sept. 11, 1991, 1-0.

Bob Milacki (6), Mike Flanagan (1), Mark Williamson (1) and Gregg Olson (1), Baltimore at Oakland, July 13, 1991, 2-0.

Mark Langston (7) and Mike Witt (2), California vs. Seattle, April 11, 1990, 1-0.

John Odom (5) and Francisco Barrios (4), Chicago (AL) at Oakland, July 28, 1976, 2-1.

Vida Blue (5), Glenn Abbott (1), Paul Lindblad (1) and Rollie Fingers (2), Oakland vs. California, Sept. 28, 1975, 5-0.

x-Steve Barber (8 2/3) and Stu Miller (1/3), Baltimore vs. Detroit, April 30, 1967 (first game), 1-2.

Babe Ruth (0) and Ernie Shore (9), Boston Red Sox vs. Washington, June 23, 1917 (first game) 4-0.

x-team lost game

