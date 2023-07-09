The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Sunday morning the team is recalling RHP Carlos Vargas from Triple-A Reno and placing RHP Tyler Gilbert on the Paternity List as a corresponding move.

Vargas has bounced between Reno and the Diamondbacks this season, posting a 5.79 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and seven strikeouts to four walks in 4.2 innings with Arizona.

In Reno this year, Vargas has a 8.74 ERA, 2.56 WHIP and 18 strikeouts to 23 walks in 22.2 innings pitched. He is a 23-year-old hard-throwing righty that will pair with Justin Martinez in the D-backs bullpen as flamethrowers who still need work on their command.

Gilbert pitched well in three innings of a bullpen game during the 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. He struck out two, walked one and allowed one earned run.

Saturday was Gilbert’s only game in the majors this season after dipping with the big league squad in both 2021 and 2022. Fans may remember his no-hitter in his first career start against the San Diego Padres in August 2021.

Gilbert has only been handed 18 career starts across 77.1 innings pitched, but after Saturday’s performance, it is going to be hard to see him in Reno rather than Chase Field.

However, some of Arizona’s roster moves have been out of necessity because of the injuries in bullpen arms.

Catch all the action as the D-backs look for the sweep of the Pirates at Chase Field at 1:10 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.