CONTESTS
Advanced Screening: Haunted Mansion
Jul 11, 2023, 2:54 PM | Updated: 3:09 pm
Jul 11, 2023, 2:54 PM | Updated: 3:09 pm
Enjoy a half-day off from work with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Sports on July 26. Watch the NL West-leading Diamondbacks take on Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals for only $25 using promo code: AZSPORTS.
2 days ago
Enter to win tickets to the advanced screening of Oppenheimer in IMAX at Harkins Arizona Mills on July 18!
13 days ago
Register to win tickets to see Nickelback as they are heading to Footprint Center on July 12!
12 days ago
The ORIGINAL MISFITS are taking over Phoenix on July 15, live at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, joined by special guests AFI and Fear.
16 days ago
Foo Fighters will be playing at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Oct. 3! Register now for your chance to win tickets!
14 days ago
One night only! Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are coming to Chase Field on Friday, Dec. 8! You can win a pair of tickets now!
14 days ago