Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CONTESTS

Advanced Screening: Haunted Mansion

Jul 11, 2023, 2:54 PM | Updated: 3:09 pm

Promotions's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

 

 

Enter below for your chance to win tickets to the advanced screening of Haunted Mansion!

Synopsis: A single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest, and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts.

 

 

Contests

...

Promotions

Get two lower-level D-backs tickets for $25

Enjoy a half-day off from work with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Sports on July 26. Watch the NL West-leading Diamondbacks take on Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals for only $25 using promo code: AZSPORTS.

2 days ago

...

Promotions

Advance Screening: Oppenheimer

Enter to win tickets to the advanced screening of Oppenheimer in IMAX at Harkins Arizona Mills on July 18!

13 days ago

...

Promotions

Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross

Register to win tickets to see Nickelback as they are heading to Footprint Center on July 12!

12 days ago

...

Promotions

The Misfits with special guests AFI and Fear

The ORIGINAL MISFITS are taking over Phoenix on July 15, live at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, joined by special guests AFI and Fear.

16 days ago

...

Promotions

Win tickets to see Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters will be playing at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Oct. 3! Register now for your chance to win tickets!

14 days ago

...

Promotions

Win tickets to see Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks

One night only! Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are coming to Chase Field on Friday, Dec. 8! You can win a pair of tickets now!

14 days ago

Advanced Screening: Haunted Mansion